There was a mixed reaction across the Truman softball team when the preseason poll was released a few weeks ago, predicting the Bulldogs to finish sixth in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Coach Amanda Bradberry was driving when a player who vehemently disagreed with the poll posted it in their team GroupMe chat. Bradberry and several veteran players understand why they were picked for that spot. The Bulldogs no longer have three-time GLVC Player of the Year Christa Reisinger patrolling center field and batting leadoff. And Bradberry steps in at head coach after Erin Brown held the job for 13 years.

This is a different team, but Truman doesn’t think there will be any drop off in quality.

"I really don’t think anyone expects anything from us since we lost our three-time All-American and we lost our coach," said senior third baseman Alyssa Rivera. "Yeah, they were great aspects of our team, but they didn’t make us. We make each other as a team. So I’m excited to start the season."

One of the big strengths of this year’s team is its depth. With eight freshmen and seven sophomores, underclassmen outnumber upperclassmen 15-5. That has brought a healthy dose of youthful energy, which has also helped with the coaching transition. Bradberry has kept several things started by Brown, such as team yoga, but has also had no issue getting her own foundation started.

The bedrock for this team will likely be versatility. There has been plenty of healthy competition at almost every spot, even the ones with veteran incumbents. There will be a new face at first base, but that battle is between four people. Sophomore Ellie Weltha, who transferred from Illinois State, will see time there once she’s done with basketball. And freshmen Shelby Webster, Breianna Klein and Lauren Stade are all in contention.

Second base and shortstop will have some intermingling, with junior Kayla Quanstrum being the most experienced of the bunch. And two of those girls, Emily Eberwine and Maria McGonegle are contending for the outfield vacancy.

"So Christa, obviously that’s a big loss. We all love Christa and she’s an amazing player and amazing person, but I think with this group of girls, we are so deep at every position. I don’t think that we’ve ever had that before," Quanstrum said. "We’ve always only had one first baseman or been down pitchers, so we’re honestly deep in every spot. We lost one great player, but we gained a bunch of new ones. We have a lot of power hitters and a lot of the freshmen are looking great. I know it’s a tough loss losing Christa, but I don’t think it will affect us too much. All of these girls will definitely make up for it."

MORE: Bradberry’s meeting with players sealed the deal for her hiring

For senior right fielder Adrienne Compton, last year was her big "prove it" season. After appearing in 18 games in both her freshman and sophomore seasons, she started in 50 games last year, hitting .329 with 25 RBIs, and was a second-team all-conference selection. So she was worried that a new coach meant having to prove herself all again.

Some of those fears were eased when she was voted a team captain along with Quanstrum, Weltha and Emma Walbert. But Compton has come around to enjoy the competition from baby Bulldogs biting at her cleats.

"I like the idea of no one getting content in a position and getting comfortable where they’re at," said Compton. "It puts a fire under everyone’s butt and gets them going."

One major constant for Truman will be senior pitcher Alyssa Hajduk. "Duke" has seen her numbers get better each season and aims for the same in her final one. She threw 146.1 innings last season to lead the team, but the graduation of Lauren Dale opens up 132 innings. Sophomore Rachel Kernich threw more than 50 innings last year and the Bulldogs have four other potential arms, one being Kirksville grad Annabel Zimmer.

Bradberry said she plans on attacking each game with two pitchers, maybe using a closer.

For the other openings, Bradberry will use offense as her early test to determine playing time. Whoever is swinging a hot bat will be in the lineup. Bradberry spent one-on-one time hitting with every player during the offseason and many of them already feel much more confident at the plate. She said she’s been able to use more of her analytical mind, adjusting angles and timing.

Quanstrum is one of those players, who, after hitting .194 last year, said her swing feels much better.

"I would trust and put anyone anywhere in the batting lineup. We have power, we have speed, we have the capability to lay a bunt down, soft slap. I’m amazed by it," Rivera said.

Rivera is leading the charge to make sure there aren’t fewer wins with all the changes. She wants to make sure Truman gets back to the NCAA Tournament like last year, and for the sixth time in seven years.

Bradberry is confident in the group to make it happen.

"This is a great group. You couldn’t ask for a better group to work with," Bradberry said. "They’re talented, they’re funny, they have fun, they want to be successful, they push, they want to learn. You can’t ask for a better group to coach."

And she looks forward to seeing Indianapolis, Missouri-St. Louis, Southern Indiana, Illinois-Springfield and Maryville — the teams picked ahead of hers.

"I think the whole idea was it’s fun to knock off those teams at the top," Bradberry said. "So let’s go get them."