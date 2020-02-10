The New Franklin boys basketball team finished one point better than the Slater Wildcats Thursday night in CAC action at Slater 58-57.

The Bulldogs, who entered the game unbeaten in 19 starts, trailed Slater 15-14 after one before rallying back with a 22-12 advantage in the second quarter to go up 36-27. Meanwhile, in the second half, the Wildcats outscored New Franklin again 30-22 only to fall short on a last second shot at the buzzer.

“Win or lose that was a fun game to coach in,” said New Franklin coach Ross Dobson. “It was a battle of two good teams, and they both worked extremely hard the whole game. We will have to bring the same focus and energy when they come to town on Tuesday.”

Tyler Perkins led all scorers in the game for New Franklin with 22 points. Gavin Bishop chipped in 21 while Tre Cowans added 13 and Tysen Dowell with two.

For Slater, Aden Campbell had 16 and Keegan Zdybel with 13.

As for the New Franklin girls basketball team, they also won against Slater 42-35.

The Lady Bulldogs led Slater by just one (7-6) after first period’s end but then outscored the Wildcats 13-6 in the second quarter to lead at the half by a score of 20-12. Slater held a 23-22 advantage in the second half.

Addy Salmon had the game-high for New Franklin with 16 points. Abby Maupin chipped in nine while Kristen Flick added eight points, Madelyn Chaney three and Faith Painter, Campbell Cooper and Carly Dorson each with two points.

For Slater, Nelson had 14 and Grimes 11.



