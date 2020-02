AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 4

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wheeling Nailers, Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, West Virginia

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville

7 p.m. — Center at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

7 p.m. — Staley at Truman

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

6:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Raymore-Peculiar at Oak Park

5 p.m. — Fort Osage, North Kansas City at Rockhurst

6 p.m. — Truman at Staley

6:15 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Kalamazoo Wings, Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, Mich.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown

7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — William Chrisman at St. Joseph Central

North Kansas City Invitational

8 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lincoln Prep or North Kansas City

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Montpelier/Cordoba/Pune/USTA Pro Circuit Dallas/Midland, 4 a.m., 4 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Hockey: Champions Hockey League final: Mountfield HK at Frölunda HC, 11:30 a.m., NHL (276)

• College basketball: Duke at Boston College, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Ohio State at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Rutgers at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Tennessee at Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: Auburn at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Milwaukee at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• NHL: Chicago at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Penn State at Michigan State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Mississippi State at Kentucky, 8 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Xavier at DePaul, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Missouri at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: San Antonio at Los Angeles Lakers, 9 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: Air Force at Nevada, 10 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Tuesday’s Radio

• NHL: Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• College basketball: Missouri at Texas A&M, 8 p.m., KMNZ (980 AM)