Being small is a way of life for Isaiah Jackson and his William Chrisman teammates. It’s always been that way, and the Bears have learned to compensate.

“Ever since the fourth grade we’ve always been the smallest team,” Jackson said. “We’ve all been together since the fourth grade so we’re used to it, we play it all the time.”

Chrisman may be small by basketball standards, but the Bears are also quick. Quickness can wear down bigger teams, which is what Chrisman did in beating Lee’s Summit 60-47 Friday night to claim third place in the 45th annual Summit Grill Shootout in Lee’s Summit’s Fieldhouse.

Lee’s Summit (5-9) has impressive size with starters like 6-foot-3 Felix Anudike, 6-6 Max Whisner and 6-3 Amari Kemp. Bud Crawford, a 6-8 forward, comes in off the bench.

Chrisman counters with a host of speedy guards like Jackson, who can slash to the basket or shut down the bigger guys with high-octane defense. If all goes to plan, Chrisman can sap the bigs and start finding more shots.

In the fourth quarter Friday night, it all went to plan.

“Our energy level was great,” Chrisman coach Jake Kates said. “When we’re able to keep our guards on the floor and rebound against a big team, then we can make them run the other way. In the fourth quarter, that’s where you see the effect of that run. Our guys still had legs and theirs were done.”

“That’s kind of our style is running, getting people out of shape,” Jackson said. “That's what we work on and we’re pretty good at that.”

Chrisman (11-4) had a 38-32 lead starting the fourth quarter that shrunk to 38-35 when Lee’s Summit’s Alex Banassi opened the final period with a 3-pointer.

Chrisman’s Alex Calhoun countered with a three and added another to start and end a 10-0 run that also included a basket from Marcus Wigfall and a drive by Jackson. That spurt put Chrisman up 48-35 and the Tigers never came closer than nine points the rest of the way.

“Alex Calhoun is the reason we won that game tonight,” Kates said. “He was able to guard one of their bigs and then come down and hit threes on the other end. When you’ve got a guy who can do that … that allows us to keep guards on the floor rather than match up big men.”

Those guards gave Chrisman good balance on offense, with four of them finishing in double figures. Jackson led the way with 16 points, while Wigfall had 13, Zachariah Rowe 12 and Calhoun 10.

Defensively, they kept Lee’s Summit’s big men from doing any serious damage. No Tiger cracked double digits – Banassi and reserve Luke McDonald led Lee’s Summit with eight points apiece.

Still, Lee’s Summit stayed within striking distance during most of the helter-skelter first half. Chrisman never trailed after going up 17-10 after the first quarter. Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter – Chrisman was 4 of 11 from the field, Lee’s Summit 4 of 14 – as the Bears eked out a 25-21 halftime lead.

“Offensively maybe a little bit (disjointed), but defensively we were really happy with what our guys were doing,” Kates said. “Typically when the game looks that way, we’re doing what we want to do.”

What Chrisman wanted to do this week was pick up a first-place trophy to replace the runner-up plaque it won here last year. The Bears placed second in all three tournaments they played that season. This year they’ve finished first (Phog Allen Invitational), second (Kaminsky Classic in Joplin), and third.

“Not a bad tournament year,” Kates said. “But we’ve set our sights now on peaking for districts. If we have to sacrifice this one to take the district, we’ll take that.”