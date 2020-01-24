AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Idaho Steelheads at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Kansas City Northeast at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa

7:30 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy

North Kansas City Invitational

5 p.m. — Third-place game: Truman vs. Park Hill South

Summit Grill Shootout

At Lee’s Summit High School

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Hogan Prep

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Lee’s Summit

Viking Classic

At Shawnee Mission (Kan.) West High School

6 or 7:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Grandview or Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa

6 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy

Kansas Army National Guard Invitational

At Frontenac (Kan.) High School

4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Providence Academy or Christian Heritage Academy

7 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Frontenac (Kan.) or Fort Scott (Kan.)

KA-MO Classic

At Blue Valley (Kan.) North High School

3 p.m. — Seventh-place game: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Blue Valley (Kan.) West

4:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Lee’s Summit North vs. St. James Academy

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Tournament

5 p.m. — Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Invitational

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Idaho Steelheads at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kansas Army National Guard Invitational

At Frontenac (Kan.) High School

Noon or 3 p.m. — William Chrisman, Blue Springs vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Tournament

9 a.m. — Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational

9 a.m. — Truman girls at Clinton Tournament

9 a.m. — Truman at Lathrop Invitational

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

3:05 p.m. — Rochester Lancers at Kansas City Comets, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Omega Dubai Desert Classic, 1:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Bobsled/skeleton: IBSF World Cup: Germany, 6 a.m., OLY (208)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 6 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Biathlon: IBU World Cup: Slovenia, 7:15 a.m., OLY (208)

• Skiing: FIS Alpine World Cup: Bulgaria, 9 a.m., OLY (208)

• Golf: Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, 10:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Tennis: Australian Open, noon, ESPN2 (29)

• Biathlon: IBU World Cup: Slovenia, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA Farmers Insurance Open, 2 p.m., 7 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA: Milwaukee at Charlotte, 2 p.m., NBA (273)

• Rugby: World Sevens Series, 2:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., OLY (208)

• Figure skating: U.S. Championships, 4 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Kent State at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Yale at Brown, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 6 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• College gymnastics: Kentucky at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• College gymnastics: LSU at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Figure skating: U.S. Championships, 7 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: All-Star Skills Competition, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: North Dakota at Minnesota-Duluth, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• Tennis: Australian Open, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Marquette at Butler, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Northern Kentucky at Wright State, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Indiana at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA (273)

• Extreme sports: Winter X Games Aspen, 9:35 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Figure skating: European Championships, 10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• High school boys basketball: GEICO Showcase: Coronado vs. Bishop Gorman, 10 p.m., ESPNU (269)