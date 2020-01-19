Preview details on managed hunts and application procedures on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15. The spring turkey hunting youth weekend will be April 4 and 5 with the regular spring season running April 20 through May 10.

Missouri turkey hunters can apply online during February for 2020 spring turkey managed hunts through the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) website at mdc.mo.gov/springturkeyhunts.

Preview details on managed hunts and application procedures on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15.

The spring turkey hunting youth weekend will be April 4 and 5 with the regular spring season running April 20 through May 10.

Detailed information on spring turkey hunting will be available in the MDC 2020 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold beginning in March. To learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri, visit MDC's website at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey

Buy Missouri hunting permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through the MDC free mobile app -- MO Hunting -- available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.