Grain Valley girls basketball coach Randy Draper is liking what he’s seeing from his team lately.

He really liked what he saw Monday.

Freshman guard Grace Slaughter fired in 25 points and the Eagles shut down the visiting Smithville Warriors for a 53-34 Suburban Small Seven victory.

The Eagles (7-2) snapped Smithville’s seven-game winning streak while winning their fourth straight.

“We played really, really well,” Draper said after his team improved to 4-1 in the conference. “... In fact, we never really blinked. We got going and kept our foot on the gas and never let up.”

Leading 14-13 after one quarter, Grain Valley took control with an 18-8 run in the second quarter for a 32-21 halftime lead. The Eagles then held the Warriors (7-2, 3-1 Small Seven) to just three points in the third quarter.

“We were doing a fantastic job moving the ball, and I love that,” Draper said. “And our defense was great. We did a really good job on a couple of their players.”

Keely Hill added nine points and dominated the boards, and Ella Clyman contributed six points for the Eagles.