High school boys basketball
Marceline 68, Schuyler Co. 48
Schuyler - Trevyn Small, 14 points; Colby Frederick, 13 points.
Green City 72, North Shelby 64
Green City - Aaron Peavler, 24 points; Grant O’Haver, 17 points; Laydon Fields, 14 points; Chris Barto, 13 points.
High school girls basketball
Palmyra 74, Knox Co. 53
Knox - Riley Strange, 23 points; Elania Pulliam, 11 points.
Scotland Co. 38, Kirksville 35
Scotland - Hannah Feeney, 13 points.
Kirksville - No stats reported.
Macon 62, Highland 45
Macon - Kate Hawkins, 14 points; Tierra Wood, 12 points; Lexi Miller, 11 points.
Schuyler Co. 51, Marceline 50
Schuyler - MaKinley Aeschliman, 14 points; Jacie Morris, 12 points; coach Tom Kirkland’s 150th win at Schuyler.
Green City 66, North Shelby 43
Green City - Brooke Littrell, 49 points.