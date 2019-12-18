Braden Appelhans stood at midcourt in the Blue Springs High School gymnasium to conduct his first-ever postgame video session, and the 6-foot-6 Wildcats sophomore seemed a bit uncomfortable.

He politely answered a couple of questions, following a 23-point performance that led to a 64-59 victory over previously undefeated and fifth-ranked William Chrisman, then took off running after a group of teammates who were doing all they could to make him lose his composure.

Their antics didn’t work, and neither did the Bears usually stingy defense as he scored a career-high and teamed with fellow sophomore Ike Ezeogu, who was one of his teammates trying to break him up during the interview, to give the Wildcats an early-season signature victory.

“Those guys,” Appelhans said, grinning, as he teammates ran off the court laughing. “I’ll get them. But tonight was great. My teammates did a great job getting me the ball and I had a good night. I was feeling it out there tonight.”

Wildcats coach Adam Jones, whose team improved to 5-1, could sense the sophomore was in a zone as he called a late timeout with his team holding a 50-48 lead.

“I called the timeout and told our guys to slow it down on offense, take some time off the clock,” Jones said. “The only guy who had the green light to shoot was Braden. When he took that 3-pointer, I was like, ‘Well, that’s why we gave him the green light.’ It’s going to be fun coaching him and Ike and the other underclassmen the next few years – a lot of fun.”

While Jones and his team exited the home locker room minutes after the game ended, Bears coach Jake Kates had a heart-to-heart with his 5-1 team, which is ranked fifth in the Class 5 state coaches poll.

“I was listening to the guys in the locker room – this is coming from them, not me – and I heard, ‘Lack of preparation, a slow start, no energy early in the game,’ and I would agree with all those comments,” Kates said.

“That’s what I saw. But we’re not looking at this as our first loss, we’re looking at this as a learning experience. Coach Jones’ team was prepared and played a great game. We can’t come out like we did at the start of the game and expect to win.

“But we have a tough opponent Friday and that will get our guys pumped up.”

He was talking about Noland Road rival Truman, who visits the Bears at 7:05 p.m. Friday in a rematch of the Phog Allen Invitational championship game that the Bears won 50-48 in overtime on a last-second game-winner by Isaiah Jackson.

Jackson scored a team-high 22 points Tuesday night, but was disappointed in his personal play and his team’s overall performance.

“I couldn’t stop or even slow down No. 13 (Appelhans) and I was on him all night,” said Jackson, the Bears player who always draws the toughest defensive assignment. “I take the blame for that, but we just weren’t on tonight.

“I don’t know if it was because we’ve been out of school the past two days, or what – not using that as an excuse – but we’re hitting the gym tomorrow and we’re going to come back strong Friday.”

Blue Springs led 16-15 after one period, 31-23 at halftime and 47-40 going into the fourth quarter.

“Our guys played smart and really played well tonight, and we play a lot of young guys,” Jones said. “Now believe me, I want (injured senior) Cooper Willich (high ankle sprain) back, and we should get him back next week, but I like what I saw from our guards tonight and Braden even brought the ball down a few times.”

Ezeogu, who has played AAU basketball with Appelhans the past few years, said nothing his teammate does surprises him.

“That was Braden being Braden, he can do a lot on the court,” Ezeogu said. “I didn’t feel like I was playing my best game so I had to step it up in the fourth quarter.”

Ezeogu scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter.

Senior guard Zachariah Rowe finished with 21 points for Chrisman.