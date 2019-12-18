The Truman boys basketball team got a wake-up call in the second quarter Tuesday night.

After jumping to an 18-9 lead on Platte County after one quarter, the visiting Pirates cut the Truman lead to just two points in the second quarter.

Truman built the halftime lead to 36-24 and then cruised to a 65-31 non-conference home victory.

“We had a strong start and then kind of lost focus and let Platte County cut it to two in the second,” Truman coach Rod Briggs said. “We had a focused third quarter and most of the fourth was a running clock.”

Truman shut down the Pirates to outscore them 20-4 in the third to blow it open.

Sam Billimon scored 13 points to lead the Patriots, who improved to 4-1 overall. Max Black and Caleb Allen each added 11 points and Kaimen Lennox had eight to help spark Truman.

FORT OSAGE 65, BELTON 57: Fort Osage coach Josh Wilson was worried about his team not being able to practice the last two days because of snow heading into its conference opener.

Worries averted as Triston Turner scored 18 points to lead the Indians to a Suburban Middle Seven win over host Belton Tuesday.

“It’s kind of tough not having school the last two days and not being able to practice, but the kids were ready from the get-go tonight,” Wilson said. “They executed, they played together and they played hard.”

The Indians built a 32-23 halftime lead and led by as much as 21 early in the fourth quarter before Belton closed the gap some.

Braden Pottberg added 12 points, Miles Dunfield had 11 and Eli Parker contributed 10 to help spark Fort Osage (2-2, 1-0 Middle Seven).

GRAIN VALLEY 63, KEARNEY 60: Grain Valley grabbed the early lead in overtime and held on for a Suburban Small Seven road victory in a thriller Tuesday.

Grain Valley led 40-39 entering the final quarter but Kearney tied it to send it to overtime. The Eagles outscored the Bulldogs 7-4 in the extra period to improve to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Josh Kilpatrick powered the Eagles with 33 points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals. Caden Matlon added 15 points, six assists and two steals and A.J. Salisbury had 11 points and five rebounds.

Brennan Watkins scored 36 points to lead Kearney.

PARK HILL SOUTH 69, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 62: Blue Springs grabbed an early lead but couldn’t hold off host Park Hill South in a non-conference matchup Tuesday.

The Jaguars led 17-16 after the first quarter, but the Panthers grabbed a 35-32 advantage at halftime. They outscored Blue Springs South 17-11 in the third and held on for the win.

“I felt like we competed hard against one of the better teams in the city, but came up a little short,” Jaguars coach Josh Smith said.

Khayden Hooks fired in 23 points to lead Blue Springs South (3-3). Dallas Whitney added 12 points, Johnny George had nine and Devin Tomlinson chipped in eight.

Girls

KEARNEY 52, GRAIN VALLEY 32: Grain Valley struggled against Kearney’s tough zone defense and couldn’t hold on to an early lead in a Suburban Small Seven loss at Kearney.

The Eagles led 11-9 after the first quarter but the host Bulldogs took control with a 14-6 advantage in the second quarter for a 23-17 halftime lead.

“They started with a man and went to a zone and we didn’t play as well against the zone as we needed to,” Eagles coach Randy Draper said. “This was a game we needed, because we will learn from it. I was pleased with our first half, but we have to get better.”

Keely Hill scored 10 points to lead the Eagles (3-2, 1-1 Small Seven). Kearney held freshman sensation Grace Slaughter to nine points.