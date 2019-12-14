Oklahoma State running back and national rushing leader Chuba Hubbard is The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year and Baylor career sacks leader James Lynch is the conference's top defensive player.

When the AP All-Big 12 team and individual awards were announced Friday, it was the first time in Oklahoma's run of five consecutive conference titles that the league's top offensive player wasn't from the Sooners.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, the graduate transfer from Alabama, was the unanimous pick as first-team quarterback and also got all 20 votes as the conference's top newcomer. He was one of a league-high six first-team picks from the Sooners, who are in the College Football Playoff for the fourth time in five seasons.

Baylor's Matt Rhule was chosen as the coach of the year. The Bears lost 11 games in his debut two years ago, but are 11-2 this season after an overtime loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 championship game last Saturday. Baylor is going to its first Sugar Bowl since 1957, and will play Georgia on New Year's Day.

Hubbard has 1,936 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing. The sophomore leads all FBS and FCS players with 161.3 yards per game, and has an active streak of 10 consecutive 100-yard games.

Lynch ranks eighth nationally with his 12 1/2 sacks, which are a single-season Baylor record. He also holds the school's career record with 21. The junior was a first-team pick as defensive end after getting first-place votes on all 20 ballots — 15 for end and five for tackle. He has played both positions on Baylor's three-man front.

Hurts is the Big 12 leader with 376.1 total yards per game and has accounted for 50 touchdowns (32 passing, 18 rushing). He is the league's second-leading rusher at 96.5 yards per game.

Hubbard got 12 votes for top offensive player, while Hurts got seven and Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb. Lynch got 18 of the 20 votes for defensive player, with Texas Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks and Sooners linebacker Kenneth Murray splitting the remaining two.

Rhule got 18 votes for top coach, while Kansas State first-year coach Chris Klieman and Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley each got one.

The 2019 AP All-Big 12 team, as selected by a panel of 20 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. ("u-" denotes unanimous selections; *-two LBs tied for final spot):

First Team

Offense

QB–u-Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, 6-2, 218, Sr., Houston.

RB–u-Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma St., 6-1, 207, So., Sherwood Park, Alberta.

RB–Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas, 5-10, 170, So., New Orleans.

T–Julian Good-Jones, Iowa St., 6-5, 308, Sr., Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

T–Colton McKivitz, West Virginia, 6-7, 312, Sr., Jacobsburg, Ohio.

G–Marcus Keyes, Oklahoma St., 6-3, 309, Sr., Port Allen, Louisiana.

G–Sam Tecklenburg, Baylor, 6-4, 310, Sr., Plano, Texas.

C–Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, 6-5, 316, So., Shawnee, Oklahoma.

TE–u-Charlie Kolar, Iowa St., 6-6, 252, So., Norman, Oklahoma.

WR–u-CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma, 6-2, 189, Jr., Richmond, Texas.

WR–Devin Duvernay, Texas, 5-11, 211, Sr., Sachse, Texas.

All-Purpose–Joshua Youngblood, Kansas St., 5-10, 180, Fr., Tampa, Florida.

K–Jonathan Song, TCU, 5-10, 175, Sr., Fort Worth, Texas.

Defense

DE–James Lynch, Baylor, 6-4, 295, Jr., Round Rock, Texas.

DE–Wyatt Hubert, Kansas St., 6-3, 258, So., Topeka, Kansas.

DT–Bravvion Roy, Baylor, 6-1, 333, Sr., Spring, Texas.

DT–Neville Gallimore, Oklahoma, 6-2, 302, Sr., Ottawa, Ontario.

LB–u-Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech, 6-1, 245, Sr., Houston.

LB–Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, 6-2, 234, Jr., Missouri City, Texas.

LB–Garret Wallow, TCU, 6-2, 212, Jr., New Orleans.

CB–Jeff Gladney, TCU, 6-0, 183, Sr., New Boston, Texas.

CB–Parnell Motley, Oklahoma, 6-0, 180, Sr., Washington, D.C.

S–Kolby Harvell-Peel-Oklahoma St., 6-0, 210, So., College Station, Texas.

S— Trevon Moehrig, TCU, 6-2, 208, So., Spring Branch, Texas.

P–Austin McNamara, Texas Tech, 6-4, 175, Fr., Gilbert, Arizona.

Second Team

Offense

QB–Brock Purdy, Iowa St., 6-1, 210, So., Gilbert, Arizona.

RB–Kennedy Brooks, Oklahoma, 5-11, 216, So., Mansfield, Texas.

RB–Breece Hall, Iowa St., 6-1, 205, Fr., Wichita, Kansas.

T–Hakeem Adeniji, Kansas, 6-5, 300, Sr., Garland, Texas.

T–Samuel Cosmi, Texas, 6-7, 300, So., Humble, Texas.

G–Josh Rivas, Kansas St., 6-6, 323, So., Hutchinson, Kansas.

G–Parker Braun, Texas, 6-3, 300, Sr., Hallsville, Texas.

C–Zach Shackelford, Texas, 6-4, 305, Sr., Belton, Texas.

TE–Pro Wells, TCU, 6-4, 257, So., St. Petersburg, Florida.

WR–Denzel Mims, Baylor, 6-3, 315, Sr., Daingerfield, Texas.

WR–Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma St., 6-0, 185, Jr., Fort Worth, Texas.

All-Purpose–Jalen Reagor, TCU, 5-11, 195, Jr., Waxahachie, Texas.

K–Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma, 6-2, 196, Fr., Chardon, Ohio.

Defense

DE–Malcom Roach, Texas, 6-3, 290, Sr., Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

DE–Ronnie Perkins, Oklahoma, 6-3, 251, So., St. Louis, Missouri.

DT–Ross Blacklock, TCU, 6-4, 305, Jr., Missouri City, Texas.

DT–Darius Stills, West Virginia, 6-1, 292, Jr., Fairmont, West Virginia.

LB–Terrel Bernard, Baylor, 6-1, 222, So., La Porte, Texas.

*LB–Marcel Spears Jr., Iowa St., 6-1, 218, Sr., Olathe, Kansas.

*LB–Clay Johnston, Baylor, 6-1, 232, Sr., Abilene, Texas.

CB–A.J. Green, Oklahoma St., 6-1, 190, Sr., DeSoto, Texas.

CB–Keith Washington II, West Virginia, 6-1, 180, Sr., Prattville, Alabama.

S–Grayland Arnold, Baylor, 5-10, 190, Jr., Kountze, Texas.

S–Douglas Coleman III, Texas Tech, 6-1, 200, Sr., Zachary, Louisiana.

P–Devin Anctil, Kansas St., 6-1, 234, Sr., Lenexa, Kansas.

Coach of the year — Matt Rhule, Baylor.

Offensive player of the year — Chuba Hubbard, RB, Oklahoma St.

Defensive player of the year — James Lynch, DE, Baylor.

Newcomer of the year — u-Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma.