Something had to give Saturday in the championship game in the Glasgow Invitational Tournament.

With No. 1 and undefeated Slater boys battling No. 3 and unbeaten New Franklin boys for the title, somebody was going to remain perfect on the season.

As it turned out, New Franklin just so happened to be that team by beating Slater in a wild game 46-42.

The Bulldogs, improving to 5-0 on the season, led throughout against Slater by taking a 21-18 lead at the half. And even though Slater outscored New Franklin 13-9 in the third, the Bulldogs were still very much in the ballgame only down by one at 41-40. However, in the final period, New Franklin saved its best for last by outscoring Slater 16-11 for the victory.

“I could not be happier about the effort these young men gave this week,” said New Franklin coach Ross Dobson. “We played for one another and had team wins all week long. We knew this game was going to be a battle. Slater is a very good basketball team. They are well rounded and coached extremely well. We will enjoy this game until Monday and then we will need to focus on our county rival.”

Senior Tyler Perkins was the only player in double figures for New Franklin with 15 points. Tre Cowans chipped in nine while Jackson Dorson added eight, Gavin Bishop seven, Carter Bailey three and Crayton Gallatin and Tysen Dowell each with two.

For Slater, Aden Campbell and Keegan Zdybel had 13 and 11 points, respectively.

As for the New Franklin girls, they also came away with their second straight win by beating La Plata in the fifth place game 44-41.

The Lady Bulldogs, 2-3 on the season, opened the first half with a 26-21 lead against La Plata but had to hold on as La Plata rallied back with a 20-18 advantage in the final two periods.

New Franklin coach Morgan Vetter said she was very happy with the heart she saw against La Plata. “To pick up two wins in this tournament is huge and hopefully will give us enough boost to carry over into next week,” Vetter said.

Kristen Flick and Carly Dorson each had nine points to lead New Franklin. Abby Maupin dropped in eight while Madelyn Chaney and Addy Salmon chipped in five points each, Faith Painter with four and Campbell Cooper and Justice Singleton each with two.

Olivia Coy had 14 to lead all scorers for La Plata.



