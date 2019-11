AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 30

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

6:05 p.m. — St. Louis Ambush at Kansas City Comets, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman at Oak Park Girls Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• College basketball: Iowa State vs. Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPN (Comcast 13)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Valencia, 11:55 a.m., TNT (51)

• Cycling: Shanghai Criterium, 1 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis: North Carolina vs. Alabama, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Maui Invitational: Michigan State vs. UCLA, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Liverpool, 2 p.m., TNT (51)

• College basketball: Maui Invitational championship, 4 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: NIT Tip-Off semifinal: Mississippi vs. Penn State, 4 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College basketball: Fort Myers Tip-Off third-place game: Kansas State vs. Bradley, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Cancun Challenge, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College volleyball: Purdue at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA: Brooklyn at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL: Philadelphia at Columbus, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis: Gonzaga vs. Southern Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College basketball: NIT Tip-Off semifinal: Oklahoma State vs. Syracuse, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: Japan, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• College volleyball: Kentucky at LSU, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• College basketball: Fort Myers Tip-Off championship: Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern, 7:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Northwestern at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• College basketball: Cancun Challenge championship, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College basketball: Maui Invitational seventh-place game, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College basketball: Battle 4 Atlantis: Seton Hall vs. Oregon, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Portland, 9 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College basketball: Las Vegas Classic: Oregon State vs. San Jose State, 10 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College basketball: Maui Invitational third-place game, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Wednesday’s Radio

• College basketball: Kansas vs. TBD, 4 or 10:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• College basketball: Fort Myers Tip-Off third-place game: Kansas State vs. Bradley, 5 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)