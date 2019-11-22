Hickman boys basketball coach Cray Logan could always count on one thing last season: Jarvis Jennings was going to get his points.

The senior forward was the Kewpies' most reliable scorer and the only player to average double-digit points for Hickman the past two years.

Jennings found ways to keep Hickman in games last season despite an 8-17 record. The Kewpies' win total was a five-game improvement from 2017-18. His ability to carry the team offensively was displayed in a career-high 42-point performance against No. 2-ranked Webster Groves in a 75-73 loss a year ago.

Jennings posted 22.9 points and eight rebounds per game last season, averaging over 13 points more than the next-closest teammate.

He served as the ringleader of a six-member senior class for the Kewpies that accounted for 51% of Hickman’s offense a year ago.

Now, Logan must transition from relying on Jennings to leaning on multiple scorers to make up for the loss in production.

Last year was about establishing culture at Hickman. This season it’s about continuing to grow that culture with returners who already know what the coaching staff expects.

“Our leaders, whenever they need to step up to get those points, they’ll take care of it,” Logan said. “We also have a lot of supplemental guys that are going to knock down great shots.”

Over the summer, Hickman found that moving forward was less about replacing Jennings and more about an incremental improvement in scoring.

The Kewpies had four players score between 5-9 points per game last season: Jacek Kapela (5.5), Nate Wilson (7), Seth Larson (7.6) and Caillou Naylor (9). This season, they look to send multiple of those guys over the double-digit scoring mark.

Larson, a versatile 6-foot-4 standout, is primed to play a significant role this winter. He showed flashes of playmaking last season with the ability to handle the ball with ease. His length will help Hickman recover when it shifts to four-guard, small-ball lineups.

“I feel comfortable any place on the court right now,” he said. "I have the size to post up and I also have the quickness and the dribbling ability to get past smaller defenders outside the perimeter.”

Both Larson and Naylor shot over 33% from deep last season and will be a major focal point of a Hickman team primed to play with pace-and-space.

Larson continues to evolve as a legitimate wing, and the offense runs through him outside of the post.

“I think I’m ready for this,” Larson said. “I think I’m built for this, and coach Logan has all the confidence in me in the world.”