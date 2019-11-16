MILWAUKEE – Te'Jon Lucas tallied 15 points and 10 assists to carry Wisconsin-Milwaukee to a 61-52 win over Missouri-Kansas City on Friday night.

Lucas shot 8 of 10 from the floor and made all six of his free throws, but also committed seven turnovers. Josh Thomas had 14 points and six rebounds for Milwaukee (3-1). Wil Sessoms and Darius Roy added 12 points apiece.

Rob Whitfield had 10 points for the Kangaroos (1-3). Brandon McKissic added 10 points. Javan White had nine rebounds.

Milwaukee faces North Dakota at home on Tuesday. UMKC plays Bacone at home on Monday.