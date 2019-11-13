The last time the Grain Valley football team won a district championship game, seniors Seth Dankenbring and Jamore Goulden were in kindergarten and Parker Bosserman was in preschool.

“I really don’t remember going to that game,” joked Dankenbring, a senior linebacker/running back who teams with fellow senior Goulden in the Eagles’ backfield to give Grain Valley what coach David Allie likes to call “Thunder and Lightning.” “But I’ll be there Friday. We’ll all be there!”

The Eagles (8-3) host Harrisonville (6-5), a longtime former Missouri River Valley Conference rival that has been in the postseason for the past six seasons, while the Eagles have reached the playoffs three of the past four years.

And guess who ended the Eagles’ postseason run way back in 2007, when Dankenbring and Goulden were kindergarteners?

The Harrisonville Wildcats.

“I’m a senior, and this is the last time we’re ever going to get to play Harrisonville, so this game means everything to me and my teammates,” said Goulden, who had 21 carries for 81 yards in last week’s 36-7 semifinal win over Grandview.

When asked about Allie’s “Thunder and Lightning” comment, Goulden’s face lit up.

“I like that,” he said, chuckling. “Seth is so strong – and I’ll give him credit, he’s a little bit fast, but he likes to run over people and help our line open holes for me. And I tell those big guys up front if you give me a little seam, I’ll do the rest. Seth runs over people and I run away from them. It’s been a great season!”

Running the offense for the Eagles will be junior Parker Bosserman, who started the season as a standout wide receiver.

He is now the starting quarterback after two-year starter Cole Keller suffered a season-ending injury in the Raytown South game two weeks ago.

“We have a saying here, ‘Next man up,’ and we all believe in that,” said the low-key Bosserman, who passed for 113 yards and rushed for 36, including two touchdowns. “I was the next man up, and I don’t see myself doing anything special. Cole was our leader on offense and we all miss him, but someone had to take over at quarterback and it turned out to be me.

“Which is pretty interesting because Cole has taken 99.9 percent of the snaps all year. But I played some quarterback on junior varsity, and all the guys have stepped it up. Our offense centers around our running game. Seth and Jamore do a great job and I like to run, too. So, so far we’ve been successful and we hope it continues Friday night against a really good Harrisonville team.”

Allie’s Eagles played in the MRVC West until they joined the Suburban Small Six last year. They finished with a winning record, but saw their season end to the Grandview team they dominated last season.

“I think we might have been a little bit intimidated last year, not knowing what to expect in a new conference, but Coach Allie and our other coaches got us prepared and we had a good season,” said Dankenbring, who had four tackles and rushed for 75 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown last week. “And this year, there is no intimidation. We’re ready for any opponent we face.

“We know how tough Harrisonville is, and we respect them, and we’re going to work so hard this week to try and get our first win in the postseason against them.”

Allie, who was chosen as the Chiefs Coach of the Week, knows the challenge that awaits his team, and he believes the Eagles are up to it.

“The guys are working hard,” the veteran coach said, “I’m so proud of all of them. Parker has taken the next man up approach and has done a great job in the one and a half games he’s played at quarterback and everyone is playing well.

“To an outsider, you might think we lost a great quarterback and wide receiver with Cole getting hurt and Parker moving to quarterback, but to the coaches and the insiders, we know what our guys can do and we’re working hard as a coaching staff to get them ready for another challenge this Friday.”