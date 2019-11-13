The Kansas City Comets continue to seek talent in their own backyard as they added two hometown players to their 2019 preseason roster Tuesday.

The Major Arena Soccer League team signed defender Matt Lewis and midfielder Ray Saari, the team announced.

Both played Division I college soccer before starting their professional outdoor careers in the United Soccer League, and both have signed one-year deals with the Comets.

Lewis attended Rockhurst High School but played in Sporting Kansas City’s Development Academy before starting all 84 of his games at Fordham, setting program records in both starts and appearances.

“It’s a unique opportunity for me, and I’m excited to get started. I’ve been away from indoor soccer for a while, so I’m kind of excited to get back into it and help the hometown team,” said Lewis, who joined the team’s preseason training camp Monday.

He was a three-time All-Atlantic 10 selection and was named the conference defensive player of the year as a senior, helping the Rams to two conference titles and three NCAA tournament appearances. Lewis was signed by Sporting Kansas City in 2018 before being loaned out to the Swope Park Rangers and landing with the New York Cosmos earlier this year.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Matt for a long time, and I’m excited to be able to bring him back to play in Kansas City in front of his friends and family,” Comets managing partner Brian Budzinski said in a press release. “He’s a talented, tall center back with very good feet. He is just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.”

Lewis said the first week of practice will be important.

“I think for me that first week is going to be pretty big, in terms of acclimating to a new team,” Lewis said. “I’ve got a lot of things to learn and catch up on with the different styles, but I think it’s going to be a quick transition.”

Saari, who was diagnosed with cancer at age 15, overcame that to star for Oak Park High School and earn a scholarship to the University of Tulsa, where he started in 53 of 69 games played, scoring 12 goals and recording 12 assists from his midfield position.

“I’m excited to sign with the Comets,” Saari said. “I’ve always learned a lot from the veteran players on the team. The advice and the experiences they’ve had as pros has helped me in my career.

“Obviously, playing with my hometown team is something I look forward to doing. I’ve been going to Comets games since I was a kid. Even back when they were the Kings and playing at the Soccer Dome, I went to those games, too. It’s special for sure.”

While in school, he’d spend summers playing for the Tulsa Athletic of the NPSL and winters back in Kansas City training with the Comets, making two appearances with the club during the 2016-17 season. He was signed by the Seattle Sounders after graduation, playing for the club’s USL side for two seasons before signing with the Sacramento Republic.

“I have a special place in my heart for Ray,” Budzinski said. “He’s an Oak Park High School graduate, like myself, he’s fought through tremendous personal adversity, and he’s a hell of a soccer player to boot.

“I’m looking for Ray to come in and play in the midfield, control possession and find those dynamic passing lanes.”