Some familiar faces and new names create an interesting scenario for the Kansas City Comets, as the Major Arena Soccer League team announced its preseason roster Monday.

Each MASL team is restricted to 26 registered players. On game days, those rosters will be limited to an active roster of 14 field players and up to two goalkeepers.

The Comets kicked off their preseason training camp Nov. 4, with the franchise’s all-time caps, goals and assist leader, Leo Gibson, taking the helm as player/coach.

Most of the team has been in camp since day one, while others will join as their contracts and visas are finalized. Others are in camp as trialists, hoping to earn a contract.

“It’s an exciting time,” Gibson said. “There are players who return from last year’s team and some new players. But it feels like a team, like everyone is on the same page.”

The season, the Comets’ 10th, kicks off on the road Nov. 22 in Turlock, Calif., against the Cal Express, with the home opener on Nov. 30 against the St. Louis Ambush at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

Goalkeeper Mark Saxby said Gibson has quickly earned the respect of his teammates, as he takes over the player/coach role.

“When you look back at the overall process, Leo was the only real choice,” Saxby said. “We have so much respect for Leo, I think this is going to lead to great things this season.”

Added veteran Comets forward John Sosa: “We have always respected Leo as a person and a player, and we will show him the same respect as a coach. He brings a love of the game and so much experience and expertise to his new job as the head coach – no one knows the game better than Leo.”