The Ss. Peter & Paul boys and girls seventh grade basketball teams fell in the season opener Wednesday night against St. Pius.

While the Lady Warriors dropped a 27-17 decision against St. Pius, the Ss. Peter & Paul boys finished on the short end by a score of 26-15.

Ss. Peter & Paul boys coach Blake Oswald said the team played hard in the loss. “They were able to knock out their first game jitters and progressively got better as the game went along,” Oswald said. “I was proud on how they finished strong and never gave up.”

St. Pius led Ss. Peter & Paul 15-4 at the half and then matched the Warriors with 11 points in the second half.

Mason Swartz had 20 of the team’s 26 points for St. Pius.

For Ss. Peter & Paul, Isaac Watring finished the game with five points, three assists, two steals and one rebound. Eli Stock added four points, one rebound and one steal while Luis Green had four points and one rebound, Ethan Sprecker two points and three steals, Dalton Johnson one rebound and one steal and Tyler Wassmann with one rebound.

As for the Lady Warriors, Lillian Newham tossed in 13 points while Mia Eckerle and Reagan Wilson added two points each.

Ss. Peter & Paul seventh grade coach Joedi Herzog said it was good to get the first game under their belts. “We struggled to handle their pressure,” Herzog said. “I saw a lot of things to be excited about as we move forward in the season. Lillian Newham did a good job of taking the ball to the hole, while Mia Eckerle and Sophie Zoeller did a great job of hitting the boards and working to get the ball in the paint.”



