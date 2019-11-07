The St. Michael the Archangel Catholic boys soccer team will advance to the state playoffs for the third time in the three-year history of the school.

The Guardians scored a pair of first-half goals and then held on to blank host Oak Grove 2-0 Wednesday night in the Class 2 District 13 championship match.

It is the third straight district title for St. Michael (12-8-2), which will meet Guadalupe Centers Charter (18-2) in Tuesday’s Class 2 sectional playoff game. Guadalupe defeated Pembroke Hill 4-0 Wednesday in the District 14 championship.

Lawrence Roccaro scored both goals off assists from Charlie Putthoff and Diego Garcia to give the Guardians a 2-0 halftime lead.

Oak Grove finished 14-10-1 overall.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support us,” Oak Grove coach Zach Herzig said. “It was a great season and the boys should hold their heads high.”