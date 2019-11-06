SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ben Coupet Jr. had 13 points and eight rebounds, Ruot Monyyong hit a game-winner with 2.3 seconds left and Arkansas-Little Rock edged past Missouri State 67-66 on Tuesday night.

Markquis Nowell had 12 points and eight assists for Little Rock. Jaizec Lottie added 10 points. Monyyong finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Lamont West had 12 points for the Bears. Tyrik Dixon and Josh Hall had 11 points apiece.

Little Rock takes on Illinois State on the road on Sunday. Missouri State faces Alabama State at home on Sunday.