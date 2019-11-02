The duality of the situation seemed cruel.

Coach Ryan Nesbitt stood victorious as Troy Buchanan defeated Hickman 14-6 to bring the program its first playoff victory. It was the biggest moment of Nesbitt’s head coaching tenure and more validation that the tough times were worth it.

He took over a program in desperate need of a culture change, endured an 18-game losing streak to begin his career, and now the Trojans are finally advancing past the district quarterfinals. The program had never hosted a playoff game before Nesbitt was hired. Now Troy Buchanan has hosted one in consecutive seasons and will host its third next week against Blue Springs South in the Class 6 District 2 semifinals.

It was a moment of pride for Nesbitt. It’s been a process over the past six years, and this senior class has helped lead the program to new heights.

But that initial joy was put on hold as he and his players walked across the field to shake hands with the Kewpies. Nesbitt was at a loss for words as he gazed into the saddened eyes of his lifelong friend, Hickman head coach Cedric Alvis.

His elation was Alvis’ pain, and it led to an emotional moment for two coaches who consider themselves brothers.

“There weren’t any words I could say. … I couldn’t say anything to him other than ‘good job’ and ‘I love you,’” Nesbitt said. “I’m certain we will talk later once the dust settles.”

Felix Pippenger limped off the field after Hickman’s first offensive snap. He had a short gain up the middle, but his absence was costly for the Kewpies. Keith Kelly, Hickman’s backup tailback, fumbled, giving the Trojans the ball inside the red zone.

Troy Buchanan capitalized five plays later with a 1-yard quarterback sneak from junior Max Mitchell. It was a score from an unlikely hero.

“Honestly, I was fighting tears of joy,” Mitchell said after the game. “It was pretty crazy because I never thought I would be in this position to be varsity quarterback.”

The Trojans’ starting signal caller, Kendall Hutchinson, had a season-ending ankle injury in their Week 6 loss to Holt. That thrust Mitchell into action, and his touchdown with 2:51 left in the first quarter helped put the team at ease.

It was going to be a defensive battle and the Trojans (7-3) had the early lead.

Hickman (4-6) didn’t respond until the second quarter when Lebron Mathews’ muffed punt put the Kewpies in striking distance without even recording a first down. Four plays later, sophomore LJ Williams took a jet sweep 18 yards for a touchdown with 7:36 left until halftime. Hickman bobbled the snap on the extra point and failed to convert.

Williams’ speed on the edge was the only way Hickman could move the ball. The Kewpies ran 18 plays for 56 yards in the first half and they went right back to him in the second half.

Williams ran 51 yards to the Trojans 25-yard line as the Kewpies were poised to take the lead in the second half until Troy Buchanan senior Devin Robinson made the defensive play of the game.

“I’m playing the flats, we were in cover three,” Robinson explained. “I bit down on a screen play that (Devin Turner) ran and then I saw the QB’s eyes go back.”

Jevean Brown’s pass was behind both his receiver and Robinson, but Robinson was able to jump backwards and make the interception. It was the last time Hickman made it within 30 yards of the end zone. Troy Buchanan took away everything in between the tackles from Pippenger and wouldn’t allow the fleet-footed Brown to escape the pocket.

“Offensively we couldn’t get anything going,” Alvis said. “Kudos to their defense for being ready for us. … They were doing a lot of stunts, a lot of twists up front and really messing with us. We gotta do a better job at communicating up front.”

The Kewpies failed to get a first down on the next five drives, but with 3:18 left, Hickman was still in it down 7-6.

Hickman completely neutralized the Trojans’ triple-option, and as the clock dwindled, both coaches were banking on their respective defense to make one more stop.

The Trojans were at the Hickman 47-yard line when they caught a break. Freshman Nick Bova burst through the right side of the offensive line and broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run.

It was the only insurance the Trojans needed to hold on to victory.

“Fortunately, through the season, we’ve been in this situation before,” Nesbitt said. “We had some big ballgames with some good football teams that had different position groups or individuals and the moment was too big. Tonight, it was all hands on deck. Our toughness and our grit was on display.”

Hickman had one last drive to save the season. Troy sat back in coverage and Brown completed three passes, putting the Kewpies at midfield with 1:47 left.

Three plays later, it was fourth-and-7, and Brown was rolling to his right, scanning for an open receiver. No one was open as the Trojans’ linebackers started to close in. He fired a pass 30 yards downfield to Turner. He had a step, but the pass was three yards too deep.

The ball dropped past Turner’s outstretched arms, and the Kewpies' season ended with another first-round playoff exit.