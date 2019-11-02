The 2019 season was less than kind for area softball teams at Boonville, Pilot Grove and New Franklin.

Nonetheless, the three area teams had its share of players selected to the all-district teams for the season.

While a total of 12 players were selected to all-district teams, seven were repeaters from last year while five were newcomers.

In 2018, the all-district team from the surrounding area had a total of 18 players selected.

As for three teams and how they finished during the season, New Franklin boasted the best record at 9-15 overall while Pilot Grove finished 8-13 and Boonville 6-14.

Five players were selected to the all-district first team from the surrounding area. Kourtney Kendrick was the only player for Boonville selected to the first team. Abby Schupp, Natalie Rentel and Kaitlyn Maggard were named to the first team for Pilot Grove while Abby Maupin was the only first-team selection for New Franklin.

Second team selections from the area were Emma West of Boonville, Reagan McFatrich, Marci Lammers and Grace Phillips of Pilot Grove and Alexia Sprick, Anne Benner and Isabelle Matney of New Franklin.

The following are briefs of each player selected to the all-district team:

BOONVILLE

Kourtney Kendrick, Jr.

Kendrick, the starting shortstop for the Lady Pirates, finished the season hitting .367 with 22 hits in 60 at bats with 15 singles, five doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs. She also scored 18 runs and walked a team-leading nine times during the season.

Emma West, So.

It’s no surprise that West was selected as a utility player on the all-district team.

After all, West did play almost every position on the infield for the Lady Pirates.

While hitting .364 for the season, West also had a team-leading 24 hits in 66 at bats with 14 singles, seven doubles, one triple, two home runs and 16 RBIs. At pitcher, West finished with 39 strikeouts in 47 innings.

PILOT GROVE

Natalie Rentel, Sr.

A four-year starter at first base for the Lady Tigers, Rentel emerged as one of the best hitters in the area while finishing with a .453 hitting clip with 29 hits in 64 at bats with 19 singles, four doubles, two triples, four RBIs and 25 RBIs. Rentel also scored 22 runs and struck out only nine times. She also pitched 8 2/3 innings and gave up 18 runs-3 earned-on 10 hits and 19 walks while striking out nine batters for an ERA of 2.423.

Abby Schupp, Sr.

Schupp finished second on the team in hitting this past season for the Lady Tigers while batting .368 with 25 hits in 68 at-bats with 22 singles, two doubles, one triple and 10 RBIs. Schupp also scored a team-leading 26 runs. As for her pitching, Schupp finished 8-11 with 48 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings for an ERA of 5.812.

Kaitlyn Maggard, Fr.

As one of four freshmen selected to the all-district first team, Pilot Grove’s Kaitlyn Maggard left little question after hitting .354 for the season with 23 hits in 65 at bats with 17 singles, five doubles, one triple and 20 RBIs. Maggard also scored 18 runs while playing infield for the Lady Tigers.

Marci Lammers, Fr.

While playing the outfield position for the Lady Tigers, Lammers finished the season hitting .345 with 19 hits in 55 at bats with 17 singles, one double, one triple and 11 RBIs. Lammers also pitched 9 2/3 innings and finished 0-2.

Reagan McFatrich, Sr.

McFatrich had big shoes to fill at the catcher position this season for the Lady Tigers but appeared to be up to the challenge while hitting .300 with 18 hits in 60 at bats with 12 singles, four doubles, two triples and 14 RBIs. McFatrich also scored 17 runs.

Grace Phillips, So.

Phillips made the switch from second base to shortstop this season for the Lady Tigers and hit .262 with 16 hits in 61 at bats with 14 singles, two doubles and 11 RBIs. Phillips also scored 17 runs and led the team with 10 stolen bases.

NEW FRANKLIN

Abby Maupin, So.

Maupin led the Lady Bulldogs with a .440 clip with 33 hits in 75 at bats with 18 singles, seven doubles, four triples and four home runs and 16 RBIs. Maupin also led the team with 37 runs scored and 25 stolen bases.

Anne Benner, Jr.

Benner finished second on the team in hitting with a .387 average with 24 hits in 62 at bats with 16 singles, five doubles, three triples and 12 RBIs. Benner also scored 13 runs.

Isabelle Matney, Jr.

Matney finished the season hitting .356 with 26 hits in 73 at bats with 20 singles, five doubles, one triple and a team-leading 25 RBIs. Matney also finished second on the team in runs scored with 22.

Alexia Sprick, Jr.

Sprick finished 9-12 in the circle this past season for the Lady Bulldogs. In 116 innings pitched, Sprick gave up 143 runs-100 earned, on 145 hits and 91 walks while striking out 56 batters for an ERA of 6.03. Sprick also hit .227 with 15 hits in 66 at bats with 11 singles, three doubles, one triple and 22 RBIs. She also scored 16 runs.



