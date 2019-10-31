Thursday

Oct 31, 2019 at 12:14 AM


AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Smithville

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Ruskin

 

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6 District 2

7 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Wentzville Holt

Class 6 District 4

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

Class 4 District 7

7 p.m. — Raytown South at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Harrisonville vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

Class 3 District 7

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Boonville

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Southern Boone

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 4 Missouri State Championship

At Killian Softball Complex, Springfield

State Semifinals

10 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

Third-Place Game

1 p.m. — Blue Springs South-Columbia Rock Bridge loser vs. Northwest-Cedar Hill-Raymore-Peculiar loser

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships preliminaries, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships preliminaries, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

5 p.m. — Truman at Suburban Large Seven Championships preliminaries, Gladstone Community Center

5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Seven Championships preliminaries, Gladstone Community Center

 

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Paris/WTA Shenzhen, 5 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Golf: PGA Bermuda Championship, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup, noon, TVG (281)

• Golf: LPGA Taiwan Swinging Skirts, 4 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR K&N Pro Series, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Women’s college soccer: TCU at West Virginia, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA: Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m., TNT (51)

• College hockey: Wisconsin at Penn State, 6 p.m., BTN (255)

• NFL: San Francisco at Arizona, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6), NFL (180)

• College football: West Virginia at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Women’s college soccer: Kansas State at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: Skate Canada, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• College football: Georgia Southern at Appalachian State, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Calgary at Nashville, 7 p.m., NHL (276)

• MMA: Professional Fighters League, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• NBA: Denver at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., TNT (51)

• Golf: PGA WGC-HSBC Champions, 9 p.m., GOLF (27)

Thursday’s Radio

• NFL: San Francisco at Arizona, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)