Although Harrisburg has been up this season, entering its final game 5-3, the Marceline Tigers enter confident and poised.

The Bulldogs have lost their past two games at Fayette and versus Scotland County at home, allowing 45 and 44 points, respectively.

With a road victory, Marceline clinches the Lewis & Clark Conference title.

Tiger coach Mark Ross says that everything for the Tigers is business as usual in Marceline's final competition before district play.

"They do a lot of pro-style and spread stuff, and they'll keep us on our toes defensively. As long as we stick to our base rules, we should be alright. Defensively, we expect to see them in a 4-4 base, but they don't necessarily follow 4-4 rules, per se, and we're okay with that.

"They've got a couple of guys that can get out into space."