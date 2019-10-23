MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE RANKINGS

Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.

CLASS 6

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. DeSmet (9), 8-0, 90, 1

2. Liberty North, 8-0, 77, T3

3. Joplin, 8-0, 76, T3

4. CBC, 6-2, 60, 2

5. Francis Howell, 7-1, 51, 6

6. Raymore-Peculiar, 6-2, 49, 7

7. Park Hill, 6-2, 37, 5

8. Blue Springs, 5-3, 25, 10

9. Marquette, 7-1, 15, 8

10. Rockhurst, 5-3, 10, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Lee’s Summit North.

Also receiving votes: Fort Zumwalt West (6-2), 5.

CLASS 5

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Fort Zumwalt North (9), 8-0, 90, 1

2. Jackson, 8-0, 81, 2

3. Chaminade, 6-2, 67, 3

4. Eureka, 7-1, 57, 5

5. Carthage, 6-2, 56, 4

6. North Kansas City, 8-0, 48, 6

7. Staley, 6-2, 41, 7

8. Raytown, 6-2, 28, 9

9. McCluer North, 6-2, 14, 8

10. Battle, 5-3, 12, 10

Also receiving votes: Waynesville (5-3), 1.

CLASS 4

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Ladue (9), 8-0, 90, 1

2. Webb City, 7-1, 78, 2

3. Camdenton, 8-0, 75, 3

4. West Plains, 7-1, 63, 4

5. Platte County, 6-2, 52, 5

6. Smithville, 7-1, 43, 6

7. Jefferson City Helias, 8-0, 35, 7

8. Lebanon, 6-2, 28, 8

9. Bolivar, 8-0, 22, 10

10. Farmington, 6-2, 4, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 MICDS.

Also receiving votes: Grain Valley (5-3), 2; MICDS (5-3), 2; Warrensburg (6-2), 1.

CLASS 3

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Blair Oaks (9), 8-0, 90, 1

2. Odessa, 8-0, 81, 2

3. Mt. Vernon, 8-0, 71, 4

4. Trinity Catholic, 5-3, 58, 3

5. Kennett, 8-0, 57, 5

6. St. Charles West, 7-1, 47, 6

7. Center, 7-1, 30, 9

8. St. Clair, 8-0, 19, NR

9. Cassville, 7-1, 17, NR

10. Savannah, 6-2, 11, 10

Dropped out: No. 7 Boonville, No. 8 Lutheran St. Charles.

Also receiving votes: Boonville (6-2), 10; Lutheran St. Charles (6-2), 4.

CLASS 2

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lutheran North (7), 7-0, 88, 2

2. Lathrop, 8-0, 76, 3

3. Maryville (2), 6-1, 75, 4

4. Centralia, 8-0, 63, 5

5. Ava, 8-0, 57, 6

6. Clark County, 7-1, 46, 7

7. Lamar, 6-2, 31, 8

8. Summit Christian Academy, 8-0, 25, 9

9. Palmyra, 6-2, 15, 10

10. Fair Grove, 8-0, 14, NR

Dropped out: No. 1 Cardinal Ritter.

Also receiving votes: Knob Noster (6-2), 3; Hallsville (6-2), 1; Lafayette County (6-2), 1.

CLASS 1

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lincoln (9), 8-0, 90, 1

2. Pierce City, 8-0, 80, 2

3. Thayer, 7-1, 71, 3

4. Mid Buchanan, 7-1, 62, 4

5. Hayti, 7-1, 54, 5

6. Valle Catholic, 7-1, 47, 6

7. Marceline, 7-1, 33, 7

8. Miller, 7-1, 24, 8

9. Adrian, 7-1, 18, 9

10. South Harrison, 8-0, 12, 10

Also receiving votes: Scotland County (7-1), 3; Gallatin (7-1), 1.