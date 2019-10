AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill South at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Blue Springs South High School

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Grain Valley

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

At Raytown High School

4 p.m. — Raytown vs. Ruskin

Class 3 District 14 Tournament

At Raytown South High School

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Notre Dame de Sion

6:45 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Winnetonka

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Raytown at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Raymore-Peculiar at Centennial Pool-Plex

4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Raytown, Savannah at Henley Aquatic Center

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 17

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — Maranatha Christian Academy at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. North Kansas City at Northgate Middle School

6:30 p.m. — Raytown South at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Clinton

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Blue Springs South High School

1:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Fort Osage-Grain Valley winner

3:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Springs

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

At Raytown High School

5 p.m. — Truman vs. Raytown-Ruskin winner

6:45 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. St. Teresa’s Academy

Class 3 District 14 Tournament

At Raytown South High School

5 p.m. — Odessa vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Notre Dame de Sion winner

6:45 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Raytown South-Winnetonka winner

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Heritage Christian Academy

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Platte County at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Summit Christian Academy

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, St. Joseph Central at Centennial Pool-Plex

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Warrensburg Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Stockholm/Antwerp/WTA Moscow/Luxembourg, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Golf: Senior LPGA Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB playoffs: NLCS: St. Louis at Washington (if necessary), 3 p.m., TBS (50)

• College volleyball: Indiana at Maryland, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• NHL: Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• College volleyball: Kentucky at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• College volleyball: Kansas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NBA preseason: Atlanta at New York, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: South Alabama at Troy, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB playoffs: ALCS: Houston at New York Yankees, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Kansas State at Oklahoma, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College volleyball: Iowa at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• College volleyball: Purdue at Nebraska, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Philadelphia at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: PGA CJ Cup at Nine Bridges, 9 p.m., GOLF (27)

• NBA preseason: Golden State at Los Angeles Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

Wednesday’s Radio

• MLB playoffs: NLCS: St. Louis at Washington (if necessary), 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB playoffs: ALCS: Houston at New York Yankees, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)