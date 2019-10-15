Van Horn forward Edinson Rios continued his prolific season of scoring.

The senior tallied five goals to lead the Falcons to a 6-0 rout of visiting William Chrisman Monday night.

The five goals gives Edinson 30 goals with six games left in the regular season.

Edinson Rios scored off a Julio Rios assist in the 22nd minute as the Falcons took a 1-0 halftime lead.

He erupted for four straight goals in the second, posting a hat trick in the first six minutes of the half on an assist from Angel DeAvila and two assists from Juan Rangel.

Rios took an Enil Arteaga pass in the 58th minute to make it 5-0. Rangel capped the scoring with a goal in the 73rd minute on a Diego Coronado assist.

Cooper Sumpter made two saves to record the shutout as the Falcons improved to 14-3 with the non-conference victory.

Chrisman dropped to 3-11 overall.

BLUE SPRINGS 4, KEARNEY 0: Four different players scored as Blue Springs snapped a five-game losing streak with a non-conference home victory Monday.

Caden Hoehns blasted a shot through the Kearney goalkeeper’s hands to make it 1-0 at halftime.

Alex Maliwat scored off a Matthew Martinez pass to make it 2-0 early in the second half.

Will Rusk scored in a scramble in front of the net after a corner kick, and Alex Hornal scored in his first varsity game to cap it.

Alex Barajas and Matt Eisenreich combined for the shutout as the Wildcats improved to 9-6.

The junior varsity teams played to a 1-1 deadlock.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 2, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 1: Blue Springs South was unable to overcome a 2-0 deficit in a Suburban Big Six home loss to Lee’s Summit West Monday.

The Titans scored in the 23rd and 30th minutes to grab the 2-0 lead.

Bradyn McIntyre scored in the 33rd minute to cut the deficit in half, but the Jaguars were unable to come up with the equalizer and dropped to 5-9 overall and 1-6 in the conference.

BELTON 2, FORT OSAGE 1: Fort Osage coach Ra-Del Hinckley challenged his team to be better in the second half, and it nearly paid off Monday.

Colby McDowell scored on a penalty kick but the Indians couldn’t get the equalizer in a Suburban Middle Seven home loss.

“The second half of our conference schedule has started, and I’ve challenged the young men of this team to win the second half,” Hinckley said after the Indians dropped to 2-12 overall and 1-6 in the conference. “Let’s be better this half of conference than we were the first half. Fewer goals against, more goals for. More wins, fewer losses.

“So far, we’re off to a good start. While we lost tonight’s game 2-1, we gave up fewer goals than last time, and we out scored Belton in the second half. Riley Rexford had a great game in the goal with seven huge saves.”