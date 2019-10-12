The Centralia football team has smothered opponents all season with a defense that allows an average of just five points per game.

Friday night was no exception.

The Panthers held South Shelby to negative rushing yardage in a 20-0 victory.

Centralia, ranked No. 5 in Class 2, posted rushing touchdowns from three different players and gave up just 75 total yards to improve to 7-0 overall and remain in the driver’s seat to win the Clarence Cannon Conference.

John Durant threw for 66 yards and ran for 93 more with a score. Jake Freidel and Max Hunter combined for 95 yards on the ground, each finding the end zone once.

Lane Mathews paced the Centralia defense with six tackles. Michael Donaldson recorded a sack, while Hunter Phillips, Trey Brown, Trevor Bodine and Grafton Littrell each had a tackle for loss.

Centralia led 14-0 at halftime and tacked on its final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers are scheduled to play at West Hancock (Ill.) next Friday.

Hallsville wins blowout of its own

One week after taking a beatdown, Hallsville did the beating Friday night.

Hallsville showed California no mercy to bounce back in a big way from a shutout home loss to Class 3 No. 1 Blair Oaks.

The Indians defeated the Pintos 38-0 on Friday night to improve to 5-2 on the year.

Hallsville is scheduled to play at Boonville next Friday.

Eagles shut out by top-ranked Blair Oaks

Southern Boone had no answer for the top-ranked team in Class 3 on Friday night, losing 40-0 at undefeated Blair Oaks.

Blair Oaks scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and never looked back to secure its 45th consecutive regular-season victory.

Southern Boone, ranked No. 8 in Class 3, falls to 5-2 on the season.

The Eagles are scheduled to play at California next Friday.

Tolton can’t keep pace in loss to St. Mary’s

Tolton was unable to find its way into the win column Friday night, getting shut out the first three quarters and falling 44-6 at home to St. Mary’s (St. Louis).

The Trailblazers are now 0-7 on the season, while St. Mary’s improves to 4-3.

Tolton is scheduled to play at Warsaw (4-3) next week.

Harrisburg no match for Fayette in 45-6 loss

Harrisburg was unable to extend its school-record winning streak Friday night.

After winning five straight games, the Bulldogs were outdone in a 45-6 loss at Fayette, surrendering 37 unanswered points.

Fayette led 30-6 at halftime and stayed in firm control.

Harrisburg (5-2) is scheduled to host Scotland County next week, while Fayette (4-3) plays at Salisbury.