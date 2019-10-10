The Lee’s Summit North boys soccer team bounced back after surrendering a goal in the first minute Wednesday.

The Broncos scored two goals late in the first half and held on for a 2-1 Suburban Big Six victory over host Raymore-Peculiar.

“We slowly got into the match and found space on the pitch to knock the ball around,” Broncos coach Ryan Kelley said. “Our possession helped to hold back the Ray-Pec attack and gave us the chance to start penetrating.”

Liam Frank knocked a shot over the goalkeeper and off the crossbar off a rebound of a Blake Landaverry shot to tie it with about four minutes left in the first half.

Just two minutes later, Landaverry hit a shot in the upper corner off a pass from Jose Vega.

Goalkeeper John Foster helped North hold on to improve to 7-4-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

PARK HILL SOUTH 8, FORT OSAGE 0: Fort Osage dropped to 2-10 overall and 0-2 in the Panther Classic after falling to host Park Hill South Wednesday.

The Indians meet Smithville at 4 p.m. today in the final game of the tournament.

GRAIN VALLEY 8, WINNETONKA 1: Jack Knust scored a hat trick to lead Grain Valley to a rout of Winnetonka Tuesday in a Suburban Small Seven home match.

The Eagles (7-3-3, 5-2 Small Seven) also benefited from a Winnetonka own goal, while Braxton Roach, Austin Schmitt, Pierson Jaynes and Elijah Doering also scored a goal each.