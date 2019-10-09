The Van Horn boys soccer team bounced back from a tough shootout loss to Guadalupe Monday with a big win Tuesday.

Erick Lopez and Edinson Rios each recorded a hat trick as the host Falcons dominated Summit Christian Academy for an 8-0 Crossroads Conference win.

Rios also added two assists. He helped on Lopez’s first goal in the 18th minute and his pass helped Juan Rangel score in the 21st minute for a 2-0 halftime advantage.

Rios scored a pair of unassisted goals in the 45th and 51st minutes and scored off an assist from goalkeeper Carson Sumpter in the 59th to complete his hat trick and give the Falcons a 5-0 lead.

Lopez scored again in the 67th minute. Rangel scored his second goal on a Diego Coronado assist in the 73rd, and Lopez capped it with another assist from Coronado in the 78th.

Sumpter only had to make one save to record the shutout as the Eagles improved to 13-3 overall and 3-0 in the conference.

OAK PARK 3, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 2: William Chrisman rallied from a 2-0 deficit to tie it but fell to host Oak Park in overtime in a Suburban Middle Seven match Tuesday at Staley High School.

Oak Park scored twice in the first 10 minutes to grab the early lead.

Tanner Jolley scored in the 17th minute and Mitchell Cory scored a goal nearly three minutes later to tie it 2-2 for the Bears.

But Oak Park, which outshot the Bears 16-10 on goal, scored in overtime to drop Chrisman to 3-9 overall and 1-5 in the conference.

PLATTE COUNTY 4, FORT OSAGE 1: Fort Osage dropped to 2-9 overall with a loss to Platte County in the first game of the Panther Classic Tuesday at Park Hill South High School.

Lucca Smith scored on an assist from Angel Cornejo but the Indians couldn’t get past the Pirates.

Fort Osage meets host Park Hill South in the second game of pool play today at 7 p.m.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS 2, OAK GROVE 1: Oak Grove dropped to 3-2 in the Missouri River Valley Conference West and 11-6-1 overall with a loss to the visiting Excelsior Springs Tigers Tuesday.

Gael Perez scored the lone goal for Oak Grove.

On Monday, Perez tallied two goals to lead Oak Grove to a 5-0 non-conference victory over host Knob Noster.

Kaiden Riley, Jake Wood and Nate Wood each added a goal for the Panthers.