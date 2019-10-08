The Lady Hornets softball team withstood a late rally put together by their host and would snap a six-game losing skid Monday when Westran of Huntsville held off Paris to win 10-7 in Lewis & Clark Conference action.

Westran (6-12, 2-7 LCC) scored twice during their initial plate appearance, and four runs in both the third and sixth innings of play to garner a 10-0 lead and were looking to end the contest early. However, Paris (4-13) produced six runs in the bottom half of the sixth to keep the action alive and another tally in the seventh.

“Our shortstop (Haley Untiedt) has had some really good plays lately. Tonight, she made a double play that really deflated Paris during the seventh inning,” Westran softball coach Katie Martin said. “We played a good game for five innings, we just need to get better at closing games and having confidence in our abilities.”

Winning pitcher Ireland Chapman scattered seven base hits, walked three batters and she struck out three. Only two runs were earned reported coach Martin.

Kiersten Black went 2-3 at the plate with a double and she drove in three runs for the Lady Hornets. Bethanny Dollich had the other base hit.

Westran plays at Schuyler County in Lancaster on Tuesday and the host Moberly on Wednesday.