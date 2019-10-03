After posting just six total points in its first four games, Schuyler County exploded for 50 in a 50-20 victory at Louisiana last week.

Marceline heads to Schuyler on Friday night to face a team with just 17 rostered players. With such thin numbers, it is difficult to imagine the Tigers running into much trouble, especially late in the game versus tired legs, against a team it defeated 55-16 last season.

"They've got a system that they want to stick to, and their first four games obviously didn't turn out like they'd like, but they stuck to it and got a huge first win last week and they'll carry that momentum into Friday," Marceline head coach Mark Ross said. "We talked to the boys a little bit about this being something of a trap game. Schuyler is surely feeling pretty good, and they'll come out fired up and hungry."

Marceline comes into Friday night coming off of a 41-6 victory at home versus Paris. In the past two weeks, the Tigers have allowed just six points, and although they posted under 200 total yards versus Fayette in a 27-0 smattering, they finished with 309 yards last week.

Ross said that his coaching staff may have an opportunity on Friday to test some things in order to give his team more depth.

"We feel like we have some guys standing on the sideline who can be useful tools for us, and we want to see if we can use them to give us a better shot later on against some teams that might be deeper," Ross said. "We have a ton of kids that we think might be able to pleasantly surprise us."