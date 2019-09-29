Quarterback Jaden Winder's 1-yard run in final 10 seconds pulls out day-late, 21-17 league, Homecoming triumph over KC: St. Pius X Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Chillicothe (Mo.) HS’ 2019 Homecoming football game happened a day late Saturday. The Hornets almost came up a few yards and seconds short of their fourth victory of the year.

Pushed back to midday Saturday, Sept. 28, by evening-long thunderstorms Friday, their Midland Empire Conference clash with Kansas City: St. Pius X was settled in favor of the home team, 21-17, when CHS senior quarterback Jaden Winder finish a 13-plays, 4-1/2 minutes, 67-yards drive with a 1-yard touchdown keeper off left tackle with nine seconds remaining.

That erased a 3-points lead St. Pius X had taken with 4:50 to go on a 28-yards Dominic Bjork field goal in the aftermath of a CHS fumble inside its own 25.

“Our players did a great job executing and finishing the drive,” relieved Hornets head coach Tim Rulo commented after his club advanced its overall record to 4-1 and its MEC mark to 2-1.

The winning touchdown – on a fourth-and-goal snap in the closing seconds of the second half – mirrored the conclusion of the first half.

As the final second of the second period disappeared from the Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II scoreboard, the 14th play of an 85-yards Chillicothe march that commenced with 4:59 to go, senior wingback Isaak Rasche wisely turned a pitchout play to the right side back toward the middle of Bob Fairchild Field, knifing into the end zone from three yards away. When Dawson Wheeler barreled across the goal line on the conversion attempt, Chillicothe had tied the contest at 14-14 after a nearly-disastrous start.

Perhaps owing to the unusual game time or the distractions of other Homecoming-related activities looming later that evening, the Hornets concocted a nearly-toxic mix of mental, physical, and strategic errors to put and keep themselves “behind the eight ball” against a young, less-experienced team which nevertheless played with far more discipline and alertness.

In a distressing flashback to a 2014 loss at St. Joseph: Lafayette in which failure to catch or fall on short Irish kickoffs in a row allowed Lafayette to post three touchdowns in a span of 94 seconds without the CHS offense ever getting on the field, this year’s CHS kickoff return unit failed to react to and take possession of short St. Pius X kickoffs into the wind twice in the first two minutes of Saturday’s contest.

The visiting Warriors recovered the game’s opening kick at the CHS 22 and, six plays later, scored the game’s first seven points. When the same thing happened on the ensuing kickoff, a would-be SPX recovery at the Hornets’ 21 was negated when the referee, thinking a player in an initial scramble for the loose ball had secured possession, blew his whistle. When he then saw the ball still was loose, even though a St. Pius X player eventually fell on it, his prior “inadvertant whistle” meant – with neither team actually in possession at the time of it – the play was dead and the kickoff would be redone.

This time, Chillicothe caught the kick on the fly and, with a short return, sent its offensive unit on belatedly with the ball at the CHS 28.

Eighteen plays later, two snaps after a post-whistle personal foul penalty on the Hornets turned what would have been a third-and-5 from the SPX 10 into a third-and-20 dilemma and one play after a potential touchdown pass was dropped deep in the end zone, Winder rolled out to his right on fourth-and-20 and – on the move – fired a strike to classmate Brad Hayen about seven yards deep in the SPX end zone.

With 1:36 left in the first quarter, Hayen’s third scoring catch of the season and second in as many weeks on a fourth-down pass on CHS’ opening offensive series put the Hornets within a point, but they stayed there when the conversion kick was wide right.

A late Chillicothe hit on the return of the short, subsequent kickoff set the visiting Warriors up at the CHS 43 and, nine plays later, a 4-yards touchdown pass from Jack Mosh to Robbie Sharp – who had scored the first St. Pius X touchdown on a 3-yards run – put the Kansas City team ahead 14-6 at the 10:05 mark of the second stanza after Bjork’s conversion kick.

Neither club scored on its next possession before Chillicothe took over deep in its own end with one tick under five minutes remaining in half No. 1.

The Hornets’ series should have expired fairly quickly, but – in a key break – a long pass on a third-and-6 play from the CHS 30, while coming up a bit short of intended receiver Kam Ward, hit the back of the shoulder pad of a SPX defensive back and bounced into the air forward. K. Ward kept his attention on the ball as it came down and he was starting to fall, reaching out to clutch it for an unlikely 40-yards pickup.

Even though they immediately followed that with a holding penalty in pass protection that set them back 15 yards to the SPX 45 – one of four holding calls and eight major penalties CHS was called for on the day, compared to one SPX offsides flag, the Hornets sustained the drive.

A run by Dawson Wheeler, two by K. Ward, and – on fourth-and-3 from the 23 – a 5-yarder off right tackle by Winder moved the yardsticks with 1-1/2 minutes left in the half.

Still owning two timeouts, Chillicothe carved out another first down at the St. Pius X 6 with two more carries and then, overcoming an illegal-procedure mark-off back to the 9, got Rasche around the right side for the touchdown after calling its last timeout with two seconds to go. Rasche’s second rushing score of the season and Wheeler’s 2-points run allowed the Hornets to escape the half tied despite their misfortunes and mistakes.

The change of halves slowed, but didn’t eliminate Chillicothe errors.

After forcing and nearly recovering a SPX fumble in the backfield, the CHS defense put the visitors in a punting situation from the Warriors’ 18. Even though the St. Pius punter had not shown much of a capability for long punts – likely meaning the Hornets would take over in Warriors territory even without a runback, a Hornet was lured into thinking he might block the kick. He didn’t, but, instead of Chillicothe taking over at the SPX 40 where the punt went out of bounds, his momentum brought him into contact with the punter and a personal-foul roughing-the-kicker penalty was ruled. Because it was called a personal foul, it gave the KC club an automatic first down.

St. Pius X gained another first down on its own, but the CHS pass coverage was good on a fourth-and-7 from the Hornets’ 49, allowing time for Donald McCracken to track down Mosh for a sack.

The CHS offense, despite earning two first downs, didn’t capitalize on the favorable field position and lost the ball on downs at the St. Pius X 22.

The Warriors used a third-and-long “hook-and-ladder” catch and lateral to convert for a fresh set of downs near midfield and, as a scoreless third quarter segued into the fourth, eventually got the ball inside the CHS 30.

Along the way, however, Mosh sustained a leg injury when tripped up by free safety Colton Sewell on a 15-yards pickup and the SPX sophomore quarterback exited. Without his passing threat, Chillicothe held on downs, taking over at its 23 with 6:54 remaining.

With plenty of time for a scoring drive – especially if it could be a sustained one, the Hornets had the chance to put their foe under the gun, but instead did it to themselves, fumbling the ball away at their own 22 on a botched option pitchout on the very first snap.

Sharp, subbing at quarterback, scrambled for 15 yards to the Hornets’ 7 on the Warriors’ first play after the takeaway, but the CHS defense allowed only two yards on two running play before Mosh, after a timeout, returned for a third-and-goal pass call. With good CHS coverage on the initial left-side slant route St. Pius X wanted to throw, Mosh had to roll out to his right. Rushed by pursuing senior CHS lineman Isaac Washburn, he tried to thread the needle with a pass through several Chillicothe defenders, but the ball was easily knocked down.

Facing fourth and goal from the 5, the Warriors sent in Bjork, who knocked the field goal through for a 17-14 advantage with only 4:50 to go.

In the do-or-lose situation, Chillicothe’s offense answered the call, helped by a 20-yards Rasche return of the kickoff to the CHS 33.

The 210-pounds Winder followed his fullback off right tackle on the first play and picked up 14 yards, putting Chillicothe virtually at midfield and igniting immediate confidence in the unit.

Even as time drained off the clock with seemingly-increasing rapidity, three Hornets runs again moved the yardsticks to the opponent’s 42. On a third-and-3 from the 35, Winder lumbered around the left side for 11 yards and another first down with still about two minutes left.

Staying with a good thing on the option keeper with the senior quarterback, good initial blocking and determined running produced pickups of six and nine yards, spotting the ball just inside the St. Pius X 10 with 1:15 left.

Taking their first timeout of the half then, the Hornets covered half of the needed yards with two more Winder runs before utilizing their second stoppage with 29 ticks left on the clock.

In the timeout visit, Rulo set the third-down play call, but also advised his players that, if it did not produce the touchdown, to quickly reset the formation for a fourth-down play, rather than loiter, awaiting a timeout call from him.

The third-down run was a dive play with fullback Isaih Kille, who, with a squirming twist at the end, got the ball to the 1 Once he was down, the Chillicothe players rapidly set up for the fourth-and-1 play even as nearly every onlooker – and likely the opponent – awaited the presumed inevitable timeout before the ball was snapped.

However, with the coach’s prior blessing, when Winder surveyed the St. Pius defense and saw the setup he anticipated, he used a short snap count that gave his offensive linemen a quick-surge advantage and ran the play without a timeout. As SPX’s linemen and linebackers surged toward the middle of the formation, anticipating a straight-ahead sneak by Winder, the quarterback – sensing that – opted to instead slant to his left toward the end of the formation. As left guard Brock Gott and tackle Landon Swift “blocked down” (to the middle) and left wingback Isaak Rasche sealed off the pursuit angle of any linebackers or safeties, Winder – taking an initial step backward to avoid the big pile, easily got to the corner of the formation and strode easily over the goal line for the winning touchdown with nine seconds remaining.

“Jaden and I have discussed the idea that, if the middle is clogged up on (a) sneak (call), he has the option to push it outside,” Rulo tells the C-T. “… He saw that it was clogged up and decided to take it more to the left.”

Statistically, neither side’s offense was particularly proficient. Chillicothe, averaging over 290 rushing yards and 370 total yards through four games, managed only 230 on the turf and 295 total in the contest. St. Pius X, cashing in on short fields for all three of its scores, nearly won despite only 77 rushing yards and 203 total. The Hornets sacked Mosh three times – one apiece by Washburn, McCracken, and sophomore Damarcus Kelow. For Kelow and McCracken, they were their second of the season each.

CHS had two of the game’s three turnovers and, as previously cited, seven major penalties. With eight total enforced infractions for 90 lost yards, the Hornets now have just over 350 penalty yards on 39 flags through five games. They’ve been penalized at least five times for at least 50 yards in each game thus far.

Individually, with his heavy lifting late, Winder led all ballcarriers with 87 yards on 18 attempts. In addition to getting his eighth rushing touchdown of the year, he moved just past 340 ground yards on the season, second on the team to Wheeler’s 404.

K. Ward had 60 rushing yards – his most to date this season – on 11 carries in addition to the long, second-quarter catch, leaving him with exactly 100 yards from scrimmage. Hayen’s catch of Winder’s fourth TD throw of the year gives him scores on three of his seven receptions thus far. He also takes over the team’s receiving yardage lead with 128, one more than Sewell.