Items for What’s Happening must be received by noon Thursday before publication on Saturday. Send information to Karl Zinke at karl.zinke@examiner.net. Please include sport the announcement should be listed under. Dates are subject to change. Examiner is not responsible for tryouts. Please contact people listed for detailed information. The Examiner reserves the right to edit for length and content and remove any listings.

Basketball

• Blue Springs Parks and Recreation Youth Basketball Leagues registration is open. Cost is $80 per player. Boys and girls divisions for grades 1-5 and coed for kindergarten. Eight-game schedule will be played on Saturday mornings at Blue Springs School District gymnasiums. Practice begins the week of Nov. 12, and games begin Jan. 11. Deadline to register is Oct. 27 and a coaches meeting is scheduled for Oct. 30. Register online at www.bluespringsgov.com or in person at the Blue Springs Fieldhouse (425 N.E. Mock Ave.) during office hours, or call 816-228-0137 to register by phone with Visa, Discover or MasterCard or for more information.