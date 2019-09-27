Every Fort Osage hitter who came to the plate got a hit as the Indians pounded out 20 hits in a 22-1 Suburban Middle Seven rout of host Raytown Thursday.

The Indians scored seven runs in the first inning and then ended it early on the mercy rule with eight runs in the top of the fifth inning.

Kiley Mickey doubled and tripled with four RBIs to lead the Indians, who improved to 7-0 in the conference and 10-4 overall.

Harley Vassholz went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and three RBIs and pitched four innings, allowing one hit and five walks while striking out six.

Sadie Waller went 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and pitched the final scoreless inning, and Dawn McIntyre doubled with three RBIs. Olivia Siefker had three hits and two RBIs and Lindsey Barker had two hits and two RBIs. The Indians sent 13 to the plate and all 13 got at least one hit.

BELTON 9, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 6: Gracie Ussery and Ryann Herod hit back-to-back home runs in the seventh inning but William Chrisman’s rally fell short in a Suburban Middle Seven road loss Thursday.

The Bears trailed 5-0 before scoring three runs in the sixth to cut the deficit to two. But the Pirates answered with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 9-3.

A two-run blast by Ussery and a solo shot by Herod made it 9-6 but the Bears couldn’t get any closer and dropped to 4-13 overall and 4-4 in the conference.

Caitlin Gentry doubled and singled and Herod added a single.

"Gracie and Ryann's back-to-back home runs got us going in the seventh, but we couldn't quite catch back up for the win,” Bears coach Lindsey Ramsey said. “A lot of positives to take away from this game, though."