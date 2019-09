AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Grandview

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Liberty at Liberty Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Smithville at Blue Springs

5:30 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. St. Joseph Central at Missouri Western State University

5 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Belton at High Blue Wellness Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raymore-Peculiar

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Drumm Farm Golf Club

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Heritage Christian Academy

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

7 p.m. — Center vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Winnetonka

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Truman

7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville

5 p.m. — Truman at Liberty North

6 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Park Hill vs. Blue Springs at Baumgardner Park

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Oak Park

4 p.m. — Notre Dame de Sion at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central vs. Truman at Santa Fe Trail Park

4 p.m. — Belton vs. William Chrisman at Santa Fe Trail Park

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Notre Dame de Sion, St. Teresa’s Academy at Adams Pointe Golf Club

3 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Raytown at Heart of America Golf Course

3 p.m. — William Chrisman, Belton, Raymore-Peculiar at Country Creek Golf Club-Hoots Hollow course

3:15 p.m. — Pembroke Hill vs. Truman at Drumm Farm Golf Club

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Winnetonka at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit West High School

7 p.m. — Kansas City Northeast vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m. — St. Louis University High at Van Horn

5 p.m. — Olathe (Kan.) East at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Liberty/Liberty North September Slam

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Cycling: UCI Road World Championships, 7 a.m., OLY (Comcast 208)

• Tennis: Junior Davis Cup/Fed Cup, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Sassuolo at Parma, 1:55 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• Motorsports: IMSA Lamborghini Super Trofeo: Laguna Seca, 2 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: IMSA Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge: Laguna Seca, 3 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: NASCAR K&N Pro Series: New Hampshire, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College volleyball: West Virginia at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Atlanta at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College volleyball: Michigan State at Penn State, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Ohio State at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: Arkansas at LSU, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NHL preseason: Washington at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• Women’s pro soccer: NWSL: Washington at Houston, 8 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: TCU at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• MLB: Oakland at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Soccer: Liga MX: Morelia at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL preseason: Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10:30 p.m., NHL (276)

Wednesday’s Radio

• High school softball: Smithville at Blue Springs, 4 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB: Atlanta at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)