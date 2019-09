AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Oak Park at Staley High School

6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Truman

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Grandview vs. Guadalupe

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Pleasant Hill

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Smithville

At Bingham Middle School

6 p.m. — Belton vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Grandview at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Blue Springs at Adams Pointe Golf Club

3 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit North at Lakewood Oaks Golf Club

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Kearney at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — North Kansas City at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Kansas City East Christian Academy vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

Kansas City Cup

At Van Horn High School

4 p.m. — Consolation game

5:30 p.m. — Semifinal

7 p.m. — Semifinal

At Bingham Middle School

6 p.m. — Consolation game

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Maranatha Christian Academy

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

7 p.m. — Smithville at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Clinton

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pleasant Hill

7 p.m. — Truman at Platte County

7 p.m. — North Kansas City at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Ruskin at Clark Ketterman Field

4 p.m. — North Kansas City at William Chrisman

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs

4:30 p.m. — Truman at Staley

5 p.m. — Lincoln Prep vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West at Adams Pointe Golf Club

3:15 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. Grain Valley at Adams Pointe Golf Club

3:15 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Raytown at Heart of America Golf Course

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South boys, Oak Grove, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Metz/WTA Tokyo/Guangzhou, 5 a.m., 3 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Wrestling: UWW World Championships, 7 a.m., OLY (208)

• Wrestling: UWW World Championships, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur at Olympiacos, 11:55 a.m., TNT (51)

• Motorsports: IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge: Laguna Seca, noon, NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Washington at St. Louis, noon, MLB (272)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Paris Saint-Germain, 2 p.m., TNT (51)

• MLB: Royals at Oakland, 2:30 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: New York Mets at Colorado, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• MLB: Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• NHL preseason: Florida at Montreal, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• College volleyball: Stanford at Nebraska, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• Bowling: PWBA Tour Championship, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• NHL preseason: Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• Golf: Asian Tour Shinhan Donghae Open, 9 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Soccer: Leagues Cup Final: Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

Wednesday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Oakland, 2:30 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)