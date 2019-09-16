GRANBY — East Newton’s five-game winning streak came to an end with a 9-7 loss Thursday to Monett, as the Cubs broke a 7-all tie in the top of the seventh.

East Newton built a 4-1 lead after three innings, before Monett scored two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, one in the sixth, and two in the seventh. East Newton plated one in the first, three in the third, one in the fifth, and two in the sixth.

Katie Kester took the loss and she allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 14 hits with two strikeouts and two walks over seven innings. Kester tossed 119 pitches, nearly 70 percent of them for strikes.

Offensively, Kenzie Massey, Kayla Higginbotham, Makenna Brasier, and Alexis Harris-Schmidt each had two hits and Kester, Josie Guinn, and Macy Bowman each had one. Kester, Guinn, and Bowman each picked up two RBI and Kaitlyn Hailey added one. Bowman, Harris-Schmidt, and Kester each collected doubles.

Kaesha George, Taylor Southard, and Amberlyn Schmidly each had three hits for Monett and Schmidly drove in four runs.

Caitlyn Calhoun earned the victory and she allowed seven runs (four earned) with two strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

East Newton — 5-2 overall — played Joplin on the road Monday and the Lady Patriots return on the road Tuesday against Aurora.