Brookfield wins another "Bell Game" thriller, Southwest Livingston dispatches DeKalb in a half, Carrollton goes to 3-0 with shutout win

AREA

Maryville 49, Chillicothe 12

Southwest Livingston 58, DeKalb 12 (2Q)

Brookfield 14, Marceline 7

Hamilton: Penney 34, East Buchanan 12

Worth County 68, Braymer 14 (3Q)

Princeton-Mercer 42, Polo 12

Gallatin 24, Trenton 0

Carrollton 46, Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran 0

MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 49, Chillicothe 12

St. Joseph: Lafayette 40, SJ: Benton 13

Savannah 43, Bristow, Okla. 42

KC: St. Pius X 35, Cameron 28