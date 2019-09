The William Chrisman softball team rallied in the top of the seventh inning but fell a run short in a 5-4 Suburban Middle Seven road loss Thursday.

Oak Park scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 5-3 lead before Chrisman scored to make it close.

Starting pitcher Gracie Ussery hit a solo home run and Ryann Herod, Kiara Boldridge and Caitlin Gentry each added two singles to lead the Bears, who tied it with two runs in the fourth inning.