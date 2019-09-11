Lady Hornets roll past host Brookfield 25-11, 25-19 in non-conference play behind vet Snyder. Will begin Midland Empire Conference play at home vs. KC: St. Pius X Thursday (Sept. 12)

BROOKFIELD, Mo. — Led by its most-veteran player, the youthful 2019 Chillicothe (Mo.) HS volleyball team advanced to 2-0 in its fledgling campaign Tuesday (Sept. 10), dominating another neighboring foe.

Having come from behind to top Trenton in their opener last week, CHS’ Lady Hornets (2-0) bested Brookfield decisively on the road their second time out, prevailing 25-11, 25-19.

Junior outside hitter Maya Snyder was Chillicothe’s meal ticket on this occasion, making her presence felt on the attack at the net, but also in the floor defense and behind the service line.

Snyder knocked in a team-high five spikes, served four aces, and had the most “digs” with three.

Sophomore setter Selby Miller had nine of her passes pumped over the net for “kills” (spikes) with Haylee Coplen adding five other assists, according to CHS statistics reported by head coach Karen Jackson.

In addition to Snyder’s five “kills,” junior Lucy Gaston, sophomore Clara Leamer, and freshman Izzy Montgomery picked up three apiece.

The varsity volleyball Lady Hornets are to host Kansas City: St. Pius X in CHS’ Midland Empire Conference opener Thursday.