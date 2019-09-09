The Neosho Wildcats earned their first win of the season with a 21-14 victory Friday night in their home opener against the Branson Pirates at historic Bob Anderson Stadium.

The Pirates had two opportunities to break a 14-all tie in the second half, but their kicker Alec Brenner missed a 34-yard field goal and Neosho senior defensive back Weston Durman intercepted Branson quarterback Dalton Muenchau near the end zone and returned it out to the Branson 31.

On the next play, Neosho senior quarterback Gage Kelley busted loose for a 69-yard touchdown run and the Wildcats led 21-14.

Branson fumbled away its next possession after driving into Neosho territory.

Time eventually ran out on Branson, as the Pirates ran out of timeouts and Neosho devoured the remaining precious seconds.

Neosho — 1-1 overall and Central Ozark Conference — returns home in Week 3 and welcomes Webb City (1-1) to Bob Anderson. The Cardinals are coming off a 35-28 loss to Joplin.

The Wildcats and the Cardinals are one-third of the six COC teams at 1-1.

Kelley stands out again in home opener

When he made his first career start behind center during his junior season, after beating out classmate Quincey Willis in a quarterback competition that lasted until the day of the first game, Gage Kelley rushed for 156 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-0 win against Ozark at Bob Anderson.

In his first game at Bob Anderson his senior season, Kelley ran for three touchdowns and he gained more than 100 yards just on his two longest carries, a 39-yard run on the second play from scrimmage and his 69-yard TD run that proved to be the game-winner.

The Wildcats also utilized Kelley at running back with Race Shandley at quarterback, a format that we could see more the rest of the season.

Turnovers Turnovers Turnovers

Ozark scored 15 points off turnovers against Neosho in the season opener, and the Wildcats denied Branson a 2-0 start with two critical takeaways Friday night.

The Pirates had the ball at the Neosho 20 and they had taken momentum of the game after trailing 14-0 late in the first quarter. Branson coaches could be heard telling their players that they had Neosho tired and on the ropes.

Finding success through the air against Neosho’s smaller cornerbacks, especially favoring Branson’s 6-foot-3 Brady Blackwell against Neosho’s 5-7 Kolton Sanders, Branson quarterback Muenchau returned to the air on first and second down.

The first pass went incomplete and the second went straight to Durman, as it seemed that Muenchau threw to a spot.

On their subsequent possession, the Pirates found success through both the run and the pass, before losing a fumble at the Neosho 5.

Branson never seriously threatened again.

Perry leaves game with concussion

Neosho junior running back and linebacker Drayke Perry — the Wildcats’ best blocking back who took on more carries the first two weeks — left the game with a severe concussion in the second half.

Perry received an ovation from both sides of the bleachers, Branson fans giving Perry their support as the Newton County Ambulance passed in front of the visitors’ section on its way out of the stadium.

Roberts-Day honored at Bob Anderson

Before the game, Neosho and Branson fans observed a moment of silence for recently deceased Joplin sophomore offensive lineman Kadin Roberts-Day.

There was a wave of tributes for Roberts-Day throughout Southwest Missouri.