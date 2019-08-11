Topics that will be covered include catfish biology and characteristics, regulations, alternative methods techniques and strategies. Information will also be provided on how to clean and prepare catfish.

Fishing for catfish has long been an activity that has provided angling excitement and excellent table fare.

Individuals interested in learning more about how to catch these popular sportfish by alternative methods (trot line or some other type of set-line device) should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Discover Nature: Alternative Catfishing Methods.” This free two-day program will be taught from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Aug. 16 and from 8 a.m. to noon on Aug. 17 at Stockton Lake’s Ruark Bluff Boat Launch in Dade County. This boat launch is located on Route H near Greenfield.

Topics that will be covered include catfish biology and characteristics, regulations, alternative methods techniques and strategies. Information will also be provided on how to clean and prepare catfish.

A portion of the program will include setting lines and checking them the next day. Participants will use MDC boats for this part of the program. All participants must possess a valid Missouri fishing permit. Personal flotation devices will be provided and must be worn while on the boats. If multiple members of a family are registering, both adults and children must register. Directions to the program can be found by using the coordinates 37.529486,-93.804417 in a Google Map search.

People must register online for this program at: mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/168095