Boys and girls entering grades 2-12 will have another opportunity to hone their basketball skills prior to the start o the season itself by attending the Aug. 17 Youth Basketball Skill Development Clinic offered by Moberly Area Community College Greyhounds program.

Clinic hours are from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. that Saturday on campus at the Fitzsimmons-John Arena. MACC men's and women's coaching staff personnel along with college players from those respective programs will help instruction and further develop camp goers' basketball skills.

Emphasis will be placed on personal improvements in terms of offensive skill development reported Moberly Greyhounds men's coach Patrick Smith.

The clinic will be divided into three age divisions with a skill development format for each age group.

Cost is $20 per camper, and if there are two or more athletes from the same family then the cost is $15 each for those participants.

For more information, contact coach Smith at 660-998-7850.