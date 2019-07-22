As finishing third in the Cal Ripken State Tournament just two weeks earlier, the Boonville 10-year-old All-Stars didn’t really know what to expect going into the Midwest Plains Regional Tournament in Dickinson, North Dakota.

But the surprise was on the other teams in the tournament as the Boonville 10 All-Stars won their opening-round game against Baxter, Minnesota 4-0.

Of course the Boonville 10 All-Stars dropped their next-two games, losing to West Fargo on Friday 5-2 and Scottsbluff 8-3 on Saturday to finish the tournament at 1-2.

In the game against Baxter, the Boonville 10 All-Stars scored all four runs in the bottom half of the third to record the win.

Brayden Viertel picked up the win on the hill for Boonville by striking out three batters in five innings. Viertel also gave up just one walk. Gabe Romero-Shelton then came in and pitched one inning in relief and walked one batter.

As for the hitting in the game for Boonville, Chase Chamberlain went 1-for-2 with one triple and two RBIs. Bodie White was 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI while Brayden Viertel added one double. Reece Townlain had one single.

As for the game against West Fargo, the Boonville 10 All-Stars led 2-1 after 3 1/2 but then surrendered four runs in the bottom half of the fourth to suffer the loss.

Reece Townlain took the loss in relief for Boonville. Chamberlain started the game and pitched 2 2/3 innings, giving up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six batters. Townlain then came in and pitched one inning and allowed four runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one. Then, to finish the game, White pitched 1 1/3 innings and issued one hit and one walk while striking out two.

The Boonville 10 All-Stars also out-hit West Fargo 7-6 despite the loss, with Townlain going 2-for-3 with two singles and one RBI. Viertel also had two hits while Chamberlain hit a solo home run. Isaac Herman and Alex Ewings each had one single.

In the final game against Scottsbluff, the Boonville 10 All-Stars led 1-0 after the first but was outscored 8-2 for the rest of the game to suffer the loss.

Brayden Viertel took the loss on the mound for Boonville by giving up three runs on seven hits and two walks in two innings. Viertel also had one strikeout. Gabe Romero-Shelton then came in and pitched two innings in relief and allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two batters. Then, to finish the game, Samuel Hage pitched one inning and issued four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one.

Scottsbluff also out-hit Boonville 14-7.

Collecting hits in the game for Boonville were Viertel with a single, double and one RBI. Ewings also doubled while Shelton added one single and one RBI. Townlain, White and Chamberlain each had one single.



