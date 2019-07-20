There was no backdrop more fitting for the story to begin.

Joshua and Molly Taylor first encountered each other about four years ago while training with USA Volleyball in Anaheim, California.

Joshua Taylor, a 6-foot-7, All-American outside hitter from Honolulu, Hawaii, who had shined at Pepperdine with 1,433 kills from 2012-15, was training with the men’s national team.

Molly Taylor, formerly Molly Kreklow, an All-American setter who finished with the second-most assists in Missouri history and was named Southeastern Conference player of the year as a senior in 2013, was working out with the women’s team in the same facility.

The two were introduced to each other through a coach. Their relationship soon took off.

“I wouldn’t say love at first sight, but our relationship progressed pretty quickly,” Molly said. The couple married in Feb. 2017. “We have the same values, we have a lot of the same goals in life, and a lot of it has to do with volleyball. It’s been a really fun journey for us and I feel like we’ve grown a lot in our years together.”

The next step of their journey has come sooner than expected. Longtime Missouri coaches Wayne and Susan Kreklow, who together turned the MU program into a consistent, sustained winner, announced their retirement Thursday after 19 years leading the team.

Replacing them: Joshua and Molly Taylor, the new coaching power couple who will guide the Tigers from the sideline this fall after each spending two seasons on the staff as assistants. Joshua will serve as interim head coach, with Molly, Wayne and Susan’s niece, his top assistant.

The transition of leadership had been in the works behind the scenes, especially in light of Wayne Kreklow, head coach since 2004 after serving as Susan’s assistant from 2000-04, undergoing a knee replacement four weeks ago and being forced to take more time away from the team in the past 18 months than ever before.

With a roster that returns its core from a 24-8 campaign in which Missouri reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the fourth straight season, Wayne said he knows this year will be special. That’s why the longtime coaches are comfortable exiting now.

“I know they’re going to do great things,” Wayne said. “I know it.”

Elevated to leading a Division I program while in his 20s, Joshua Taylor admits he is still processing the situation. He said he wasn’t aware until “very recently” of what would be happening.

Not all surprises in life come with a handbook, but for the Taylors, leading the Tigers as husband and wife comes with quite the example to follow.

“What’s been so unique is we’ve developed this great relationship of trust with Wayne and Susan,” Joshua said. “Wayne has been, I mean, it’s hard to explain how great Wayne has been. He fully trusts us, he gives it (the program) to us, he says, ‘Hey, I’m here if you need me, but I want you to take it.’

“What he’s done so well and what people don’t realize, he made this possible. He made everything so good that any coach could come in and take things and be successful.”

Joshua and Molly said Friday they bring different outlooks to the table that can benefit the Tigers. Joshua specializes in blocking and serve receive, while Molly focuses on setting and offensive game planning.

Missouri plays its Black & Gold match Aug. 16 at the Hearnes Center before its season opener Aug. 30 against George Mason in Puerto Rico.

“I can be catching things that maybe Molly doesn’t and she’s going to be catching things that I don’t as well,” Joshua said.

Like the Kreklows, the Taylors said their role leading athletes in the program will extend beyond the court. Offering advice and encouragement in other areas of life is something they already have made a habit of doing, redshirt senior Riley Sents said.

"We all love Molly and Josh just like we love Wayne and Susan,” said Sents, a defensive specialist. “I've been with them for the last three years and they've done an incredible job teaching us skill-wise but then also the same thing, being there for us off the court.

“I know many of us have gone to them in situations that we've had tough things happening at home or anywhere and they've made themselves very readily available to help us out in any way they can. Just knowing that they're going to be here has honestly just been such a blessing for all of us because they're great coaches and great people.”

Susan Kreklow admitted Friday morning she may not have lasted as long in coaching if not for partnering with Wayne.

Susan and Wayne led Columbia College to 85 straight match victories and back-to-back NAIA championships in 1998 and 1999. Then they turned Missouri, which went 0-28 two seasons before their arrival, into a national contender, making the NCAA Tournament in 15 of their 19 seasons and winning a pair of SEC championships.

Being together every step of the way is what made their run so special, Susan said.

“If you have an opportunity to spend that kind of time with your husband or wife, I think that’s really special,” she said. “… For us, we were able to do this because we were doing it together.

“It wasn’t a job, it was a lifestyle.”

And now it’s Molly and Josh’s lifestyle.

“What they’ve done for this program was unreal,” Molly said of her aunt and uncle. “Continuing that is something I take a lot of pride in. We are the biggest supporters of Mizzou in general and there’s no other place we’d rather be.”

