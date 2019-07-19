The Blue Springs Post 499 Fike American Legion baseball team had a bad time playing a doubleheader against the Sedalia Post 642 Travelers Thursday.

Fike dropped a pair of mercy-rule decisions to Sedalia on the road.

In Game 1, Post 499 fell 16-6 in six innings. Tyler Slinkard took the loss on the mound. Deryk Carey paced the offense by going 3-for-2 with a tun scored. Slinkard was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI and Tommy Mortallaroo was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

In Game 2, Fike managed just three hits while surrendering 12 of them in a 16-0 loss in five innings. Johnny Miles took the loss. Carey, Aaron Jones and Easton Harmsen each had a hit for Post 499.