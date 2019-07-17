Blue Springs South tennis standout Sean Nguyen is hosting the second annual Forty Love Tournament at noon Aug. 11 at Blue Springs South High School.

It’s a doubles tournament that is being held to raisse money for the Uplift Organization, a homeless outreach program that relies on volunteers. It was founded in 1990 and seeks help from patrons to donate to feed and clothe the homeless in the Kansas City area.

It’s $40 per team to enter the tournament and trophies will be given to the third-, second- and first-place teams. Those who exhibit good sportsmanship will be awarded. To register, visit www.fortylove.org. The deadline to register is Aug. 9. For more information, email Nguyen at sean@forylove.org.