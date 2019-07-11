Braedon Hunt toed the rubber and had the stamina to pitch a full six innings and would fan 15 batters Wednesday in guiding Foster Family Medicine Center Ravens to a 9-1 baseball victory against Moberly Midget League National Division foe Cairo Bearcats.

Hunt yielded four hits and he walked four batters over the course of six innings. He also helped his cause by stroking a single in the leadoff spot and would score two runs during the night.

“I was really proud of Braedon tonight. He put the team on his back and threw 6 of the best innings I’ve seen the past two summers in age 14U baseball,” said Ravens head coach Drew Hunt. “Christopher Coonce (catcher) did a great job again behind the plate. He’s been incredible at the plate all summer and a leader behind it.”

FFMC (10-1) gave their hurler a 3-run lead to work with from the get-go and added a pair of insurance tallies in the top of the third before Cairo put up its only run in the bottom half of that inning.

The contest began with Hunt and Brett Gelina drawing walks off Cairo starting pitcher Kaden Winkler, and the runners advanced on a ground out. Connor Head also walked to load the bases when Cooper Burns, the team's starting third baseman, smoked a 2-run single. A ground out induced by Conner Moore brought Head in to score the third run.

“Cooper Burns continued his hot hitting and knocked in three runs in this game, brining his summer total to 22 RBIs which ties Chris Coonce for the team lead,” said coach Hunt.

In the third, Chris Coonce of the Ravens was plunked by a pitch, stole second and scored on Head's single to left field. With one out, Conner Moore hit into a fielder's choice that allowed Head to touch home plate for the 5-0 lead.

Cairo prevented a shutout loss in the bottom of the third when Hayden Holman led off with a single, stole second and he advanced to third on an error. Logan Head's one-out single up the middle plated Holman.

The Ravens tacked on two more runs in each of the last two frames of play to seal the deal.

Coonce and Burns led FFMC's offense as both players went 2-3 at the plate with Coonce driving in two runs and he scored three times while Burns collected 3 RBIs and scored once.

Winkler absorbed the loss for Cairo Bearcats (5-7). In two innings of work he gave up five runs, two hits, three walks and he struck out just as many batters.

Hayden Holman came in relief to pitch 3.2 innings. Holman recorded six strikeouts, walked one batter, and he yielded two hits and three runs. Brendan Huntsman would record the final out from the mound and would give up one run, a base hit and he walked one.